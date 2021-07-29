The 2021 Medical Laboratory Technology class at the Forrest County Campus of Pearl River Community College received pins and certificates on Thursday, July 22 at the multi-purpose room at the FCC.

The students include from left: Front row – Mercedes Charleston of Jackson, Destiny Jhane Williams, Samantha Catt of Hattiesburg, Jessica Kaitlin Burris of Franklinton, La., Paris Kennedy of Franklinton, La., and Kara Nicole Bass of Columbia.

Standing – Sharee LaToya Dean of Seminary, La’Mya Ra-Ombre LeFlore of Hattiesburg, Kecia Najee Lewis of Picayune, Kari Nicole Tucker of Richton, Bailey Claire Blanchard of Carriere, Emma Ruth Bates of Palmer, AK; and Wendy Shantel Dixon of Beaumont. Program instructors are Keri Sanford, Melissa Patterson and Lee Byrd.