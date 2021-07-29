Hattiesburg Police:
Misdemeanor
Jakkwon Devonta Allen - DUI (2nd offense).
Malik Barnes - contempt of court, receiving stolen property.
Camecia Breland - forgery.
Davonte Brown - domestic violence (simple assault).
Ginny Nicole Christy - DUI (1st offense).
Karl Demond Freeman - shoplifting, contempt of court.
Andre Givens - DUI (2nd offense).
Alaysia Nicole Gordon - DUI (1st offense).
Michael Harris - contempt of court (two counts).
Chelsea Monet Jackson - contempt of court.
Da’Von Joseph - contempt of court.
Shae’Lunde Kirkland - disorderly conduct (failure to comply).
Sean M. Letourneau - disorderly conduct (failure to comply).
Carlos Fontaine Mayberry - DUI (2nd offense).
Kathryn Mclemore - DUI (1st offense).
Korrian Minor - possession of a controlled substance.
Nakeisha Jerea Mosley - disorderly conduct (failure to comply).
Melvin Quinn - DUI (2nd offense).
Mckelvin Rogers - contempt of court.
Kurtis Alexander Sanders - domestic violence (simple assault).
Keegan Spiers - disorderly conduct (failure to comply).
Barbara Versher - trespassing.
Ronald Walters - panhandling.
Felony
Joe Louis Barnett - possession of a controlled substance (two counts).
Coreyelle Tatianna Cole - possession of a stolen firearm.
Larry E. Duncan - possession of a controlled substance.
Roberto Gonzalez Santana - domestic violence (aggravated assault), rape.
Destiny Hall - armed robbery, simple assault on an officer (three counts).
Thomas Jeffrey Knight - possession of a controlled substance, eluding law enforcement, fugitive other jurisdiction.
Quadarius T. Lang - sexual battery of a child under 14.
Lakeidra Robinson - possession of a controlled substance (two counts).
Melanie L. Smith - possession of a controlled substance.
Eric Walker - trafficking of a controlled substance.
Forrest County Sheriff:
Misdemeanor
Rena Janea Bryant - disorderly conduct (disturbance of family).
Aaron B. Cochran - DUI (1st offense), leaving the scene.
Tyler Cooley - abusive calls to emergency telephone service, disorderly conduct (failure to comply).
Paul Houston Cranford - disturbance of family.
Richard Dale Dear II - trespassing.
Joshua L. Dixon - disturbance of family.
Jonmark Hawthorne - speeding, driving while license suspended, seatbelt violation, possession of a controlled substance while operating a motor vehicle, DUI (1st offense).
Leila Marie Heathcoe - disturbance of family.
Richard Ty Hess - telephone harassment, trespassing, domestic violence (simple assault).
Frederic Lamont Jones - no insurance, driving while license suspended.
David Arland Morrison - improper tag (two counts).
Felony
Dustin Clayton - possession of a controlled substance (two counts), no insurance, fishing with no license.
Lisa Marie Corley - telephone harassment, fugitive other jurisdiction.
Shandria Monet Mcqueen - foreign warrant.
Joshua Bryan Riley - aggravated assault on an officer, disorderly conduct (failure to comply), eluding an officer, no proof of insurance, providing false information to an officer, reckless driving.
Kristin Scanlan - murder, no insurance.
Brandon Jake Spiers - burglary, attempted sexual battery, speeding, no driver’s license.
Pamela Michelle Temple - possession of a controlled substance.
Petal Police:
Misdemeanor
Darius Davonta Brown - discharging firearm, no driver’s license, no insurance, careless driving, forgery, sale of a controlled substance.
Helen Rebecca Bryant - expired tag.
Ethan Dwayne Coleman - DUI (1st offense).
Mitchell Keith Eason - following too close.
Cindy Adeal Eugin - unauthorized use of motor vehicle.
Cynthia Marie Gooch - theft of utilities, suspended driver’s license.
Kenneth Michael Grissett - possession of paraphernalia.
Justice Haynes - simple assault on an officer (three counts), resisting arrest, disorderly conduct (failure to comply), domestic violence (simple assault).
Divon Tiree Jones - contempt of court.
Carlos Fantaine Mayberry Jr. - possession of a controlled substance.
Aubree Marie Poole - no driver’s license.
Lashanda Denise Rhodes - possession of paraphernalia.
Robert Josyer Shoemake - possession of paraphernalia.
James Michael Stevens - driver’s license revoked, providing false information to an officer.
Felony
Haley Joy Batson - possession of a controlled substance.
Kevin Ray Breeden Jr. - DUI (refusal to test), eluding law enforcement, foreign warrant, speeding, driving while license suspended.
Edward K. Buse - possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, careless driving, no driver’s license, no insurance.
Samuel Heggins - foreign warrant.
Kelli Ann King - possession of a controlled substance in a motor vehicle.
Deshuan Adarrius Marshall - possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.
Hunter Pierce - burglary (three counts), conspiracy.
Other Agency:
Stephen Jarryd Evans - DUI (1st offense).
Marcus Hart - trespassing.
Garry Dean Hill - possession of a controlled substance, fugitive other jurisdiction.
Mario Adrotti Kennedy - driving while license suspended, probation violation.
Steven Michael Knight - fugitive other jurisdiction, possession of a weapon by a felon (two counts), sale of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance (three counts).
Johnny Lee Maye - trespassing.
Christopher Earl Payne - DUI (1st offense), no insurance, suspended driver’s license.
Heather Samples - drug court violation.
Adam Chaze Scarbough - probation violation.
Evaroy Sims - DUI (1st offense), no driver’s license.
Lamar County:
James Michael Burkhalter - simple assault.
Paris O’Neil Cooper - possession of a controlled substance in a motor vehicle, no driver’s license, DUI (refusal to test), no insurance.
Chadrick D. Daniels - no driver’s license, contempt of court.
Jerry Wayne Fisher Jr. - DUI (1st offense), no insurance.
Aquilla Gerald Hodge - exploitation of a vulnerable (bench warrant).
Jean Clint Holloway - DUI (1st offense).
Shelli Marie Holt - foreign warrant.
James Tvoderick Jackson - possession of a controlled substance, parole violation, no driver’s license, no insurance.
Jacoby Ahmaad Lockett - possession of a stolen firearm.
Kirt Rayborn Madison - burglary.
Jesus Magana - DUI (2nd offense).
Michael David Oswalt - contempt of court (four counts).
Dalvin Dwayne Perkins - resisting arrest.
Daniel Grant Ready - DUI (1st offense).
Cinthia Leosha Breanna Richardson - contempt of court (five counts), no drivers’ license, child restraint law, no insurance.
Adam Chaze Scarbrough - foreign warrant.
Richard Duane Smith Jr. - suspended driver’s license, DUI, speeding, obstructing traffic.
Patrick Lavairs Snow - contempt of court (five counts), trespassing, stalking, exhibit weapon.
Idalia Guadalupe Vasquez Pineda - leaving the scene of the accident.
Randy Lynn Westberry - contempt of court.
William Robert Wright III - possession of alcohol in a dry county.
Monte Allen Zehender - trespassing.