Hattiesburg Police:

Misdemeanor

Jakkwon Devonta Allen - DUI (2nd offense).

Malik Barnes - contempt of court, receiving stolen property.

Camecia Breland - forgery.

Davonte Brown - domestic violence (simple assault).

Ginny Nicole Christy - DUI (1st offense).

Karl Demond Freeman - shoplifting, contempt of court.

Andre Givens - DUI (2nd offense).

Alaysia Nicole Gordon - DUI (1st offense).

Michael Harris - contempt of court (two counts).

Chelsea Monet Jackson - contempt of court.

Da’Von Joseph - contempt of court.

Shae’Lunde Kirkland - disorderly conduct (failure to comply).

Sean M. Letourneau - disorderly conduct (failure to comply).

Carlos Fontaine Mayberry - DUI (2nd offense).

Kathryn Mclemore - DUI (1st offense).

Korrian Minor - possession of a controlled substance.

Nakeisha Jerea Mosley - disorderly conduct (failure to comply).

Melvin Quinn - DUI (2nd offense).

Mckelvin Rogers - contempt of court.

Kurtis Alexander Sanders - domestic violence (simple assault).

Keegan Spiers - disorderly conduct (failure to comply).

Barbara Versher - trespassing.

Ronald Walters - panhandling.

Felony

Joe Louis Barnett - possession of a controlled substance (two counts).

Coreyelle Tatianna Cole - possession of a stolen firearm.

Larry E. Duncan - possession of a controlled substance.

Roberto Gonzalez Santana - domestic violence (aggravated assault), rape.

Destiny Hall - armed robbery, simple assault on an officer (three counts).

Thomas Jeffrey Knight - possession of a controlled substance, eluding law enforcement, fugitive other jurisdiction.

Quadarius T. Lang - sexual battery of a child under 14.

Lakeidra Robinson - possession of a controlled substance (two counts).

Melanie L. Smith - possession of a controlled substance.

Eric Walker - trafficking of a controlled substance.

Forrest County Sheriff:

Misdemeanor

Rena Janea Bryant - disorderly conduct (disturbance of family).

Aaron B. Cochran - DUI (1st offense), leaving the scene.

Tyler Cooley - abusive calls to emergency telephone service, disorderly conduct (failure to comply).

Paul Houston Cranford - disturbance of family.

Richard Dale Dear II - trespassing.

Joshua L. Dixon - disturbance of family.

Jonmark Hawthorne - speeding, driving while license suspended, seatbelt violation, possession of a controlled substance while operating a motor vehicle, DUI (1st offense).

Leila Marie Heathcoe - disturbance of family.

Richard Ty Hess - telephone harassment, trespassing, domestic violence (simple assault).

Frederic Lamont Jones - no insurance, driving while license suspended.

David Arland Morrison - improper tag (two counts).

Felony

Dustin Clayton - possession of a controlled substance (two counts), no insurance, fishing with no license.

Lisa Marie Corley - telephone harassment, fugitive other jurisdiction.

Shandria Monet Mcqueen - foreign warrant.

Joshua Bryan Riley - aggravated assault on an officer, disorderly conduct (failure to comply), eluding an officer, no proof of insurance, providing false information to an officer, reckless driving.

Kristin Scanlan - murder, no insurance.

Brandon Jake Spiers - burglary, attempted sexual battery, speeding, no driver’s license.

Pamela Michelle Temple - possession of a controlled substance.

Petal Police:

Misdemeanor

Darius Davonta Brown - discharging firearm, no driver’s license, no insurance, careless driving, forgery, sale of a controlled substance.

Helen Rebecca Bryant - expired tag.

Ethan Dwayne Coleman - DUI (1st offense).

Mitchell Keith Eason - following too close.

Cindy Adeal Eugin - unauthorized use of motor vehicle.

Cynthia Marie Gooch - theft of utilities, suspended driver’s license.

Kenneth Michael Grissett - possession of paraphernalia.

Justice Haynes - simple assault on an officer (three counts), resisting arrest, disorderly conduct (failure to comply), domestic violence (simple assault).

Divon Tiree Jones - contempt of court.

Carlos Fantaine Mayberry Jr. - possession of a controlled substance.

Aubree Marie Poole - no driver’s license.

Lashanda Denise Rhodes - possession of paraphernalia.

Robert Josyer Shoemake - possession of paraphernalia.

James Michael Stevens - driver’s license revoked, providing false information to an officer.

Felony

Haley Joy Batson - possession of a controlled substance.

Kevin Ray Breeden Jr. - DUI (refusal to test), eluding law enforcement, foreign warrant, speeding, driving while license suspended.

Edward K. Buse - possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, careless driving, no driver’s license, no insurance.

Samuel Heggins - foreign warrant.

Kelli Ann King - possession of a controlled substance in a motor vehicle.

Deshuan Adarrius Marshall - possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

Hunter Pierce - burglary (three counts), conspiracy.

Other Agency:

Stephen Jarryd Evans - DUI (1st offense).

Marcus Hart - trespassing.

Garry Dean Hill - possession of a controlled substance, fugitive other jurisdiction.

Mario Adrotti Kennedy - driving while license suspended, probation violation.

Steven Michael Knight - fugitive other jurisdiction, possession of a weapon by a felon (two counts), sale of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance (three counts).

Johnny Lee Maye - trespassing.

Christopher Earl Payne - DUI (1st offense), no insurance, suspended driver’s license.

Heather Samples - drug court violation.

Adam Chaze Scarbough - probation violation.

Evaroy Sims - DUI (1st offense), no driver’s license.

Lamar County:

James Michael Burkhalter - simple assault.

Paris O’Neil Cooper - possession of a controlled substance in a motor vehicle, no driver’s license, DUI (refusal to test), no insurance.

Chadrick D. Daniels - no driver’s license, contempt of court.

Jerry Wayne Fisher Jr. - DUI (1st offense), no insurance.

Aquilla Gerald Hodge - exploitation of a vulnerable (bench warrant).

Jean Clint Holloway - DUI (1st offense).

Shelli Marie Holt - foreign warrant.

James Tvoderick Jackson - possession of a controlled substance, parole violation, no driver’s license, no insurance.

Jacoby Ahmaad Lockett - possession of a stolen firearm.

Kirt Rayborn Madison - burglary.

Jesus Magana - DUI (2nd offense).

Michael David Oswalt - contempt of court (four counts).

Dalvin Dwayne Perkins - resisting arrest.

Daniel Grant Ready - DUI (1st offense).

Cinthia Leosha Breanna Richardson - contempt of court (five counts), no drivers’ license, child restraint law, no insurance.

Adam Chaze Scarbrough - foreign warrant.

Richard Duane Smith Jr. - suspended driver’s license, DUI, speeding, obstructing traffic.

Patrick Lavairs Snow - contempt of court (five counts), trespassing, stalking, exhibit weapon.

Idalia Guadalupe Vasquez Pineda - leaving the scene of the accident.

Randy Lynn Westberry - contempt of court.

William Robert Wright III - possession of alcohol in a dry county.

Monte Allen Zehender - trespassing.