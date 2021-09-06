Christine Cagle (93) of Purvis passed away on Monday, June 7, 2021, at her home. Services were on Wednesday, June 9 at Moore Purvis Chapel. Interment followed at Coaltown Cemetery.

Mrs. Cagle was a member of East Main Baptist Church in Lumberton. She was the former Worthy Matron of the Eastern Star. She had a special talent playing the organ and piano and would often play for several churches. Mrs. Cagle loved helping others, and every Wednesday she would go to the nursing home to play piano for the residents. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and will be deeply missed by many.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Alma Lowe; her infant sons, Larry and Wayne; her grandsons, Tommy Johnson, Timothy Johnson and Jason Knue; her great-grandson, Conner Moucheron and her brothers, Roger Lowe and Douglas Lowe.

She is survived by her husband, Dock Cagle of Purvis; her daughters, Charlotte Helms of Lumberton and Jane Hemby of Purvis; her sons, Greg (Deborah) Knue of Purvis and Brad (DeDe) Cagle of Purvis; her grandchildren, Tyler, Heather, Jared, David, Lindsey and Carol; 13 great-grandchildren; her brother, Baylis (Nelda) Lowe of Purvis; her sisters, Ellen (Mason) Thompson of Lumberton, Sharon Lowe of Mobile, AL, and Bobbi (David) Simmons of Lumberton and numerous nieces and nephews.