William “Bill” Eugene Sullivan passed away on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at the age of 83.

He was a native of Lumberton, MS and a resident of Gonzales, LA. Bill enjoyed fishing, hunting arrow heads and watching NASCAR and football.

He is preceded in death by his son, John David Sullivan; parents, Lillie Mae and John L. Sullivan; brothers, John Larry Sullivan and Wendall Sullivan.

He is survived by his wife of 48.5 years, Pauline Smith Sullivan; granddaughter, Alexis Chaye Sullivan; sisters, Deloris Ann Ockmond and Betty Ruth Lewis and a host of other relatives and friends.

The family of Bill would love to express their gratitude to Audubon Hospice Care for their care during his time of transitioning.

Family and friends of Bill are invited to attend the Memorial Service on Sunday, June 13 at Ourso Funeral Home (13533 Airline Hwy, Gonzales, LA) from 1 p.m. — 4 p.m. To offer a message of condolence, please visit oursofh.com.