Charles T. “Tommy” Askew Sr. (82) of Hattiesburg passed away on July 29, 2021. Burial is in Roseland Park Cemetery, and Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Billie Margaret Clark (75) of Petal passed away on July 27, 2021. Burial is in Prine Cemetery, and Jones and Son Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Loretta Ann Davis (59) of Hattiesburg passed away on August 1, 2021. Forrest Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Antionette Greene (66) of Hattiesburg passed away on August 1, 2021. Forrest Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Ethel Dean Hartfield (94) of Purvis passed away on July 31, 2021. Burial is in Boone Cemetery, and Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Polly B. Howell (81) of Hattiesburg passed away on July 26, 2021. Burial is in Slade Cemetery, and Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Bobbie Jones (78) of Petal passed away on July 31, 2021. Jones and Son Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Ernest Wayne Lott (72) of the Dixie Community passed away on August 1, 2021. Moore Funeral Service is handling arrangements.

Rick Pam (49) of Hattiesburg passed away on August 1, 2021. Burial is in Highland Cemetery, and Forrest Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Mary Florence Raborn (89) of Petal passed away on July 29, 2021. Burial is in Leeville Baptist Church Cemetery, and Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Shirley Rayburn (85) of the Dixie Community passed away on August 1, 2021. Burial is in Dixie United Methodist Church Cemetery, and Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Robert H. Rogers (86) passed away on August 1, 2021. Burial is in the Clinton Family Cemetery, and Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

James “JM” Seal (75) of Carnes passed away on July 28, 2021. Burial is in Seals Cemetery, and Moore Funeral Service is handling arrangements.

Joyce Seal (74) of Carnes passed away on July 29, 2021. Burial is in Seals Cemetery, and Moore Funeral Service is handling arrangements.

Linda Slade (74) of Purvis passed away on July 31, 2021. Burial is in Grantham Cemetery, and Moore Funeral Service is handling arrangements.

Rodney B. “Rod” Shows Jr. (32) passed away on July 26, 2021. Moore Funeral Service is handling arrangements.

Ila M. Stephens (93) of Petal passed away on July 30, 2021. Burial is in Hillcrest Cemetery, and Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Mary Bush Wade (76), a longtime resident of Hattiesburg and Petal, passed away on July 26, 2021. Burial is in Hopewell Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Magee, and Moore Funeral Service is handling arrangements.

Donna Marie Zimmermann (67) of Hattiesburg passed away on July 31, 2021. Burial will be in Arlington National Cemetery, and Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home is handling arrangements.