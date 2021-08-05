On August 5, Hattiesburg police, along with Forrest County deputies, arrested two individuals in a stolen Forrest County School District bus.

Around 5:30 a.m. an individual stole an unoccupied school bus from the Earl Travillion Attendance Center, and shortly after picked up another male.

It was discovered stolen around 6:30 a.m. and reported to Hattiesburg Police.

Shortly before 7 a.m. officers spotted the bus near Westover and Hardy Street, traveling westbound. A short distance later, on Fairfield Drive, officers stopped the bus.

Two individuals were taken into custody, and later identified as Michael Arrington, 31, of Hattiesburg, and Robert Odom, 40, of Hattiesburg.

Arrington has been charged with one count of felony eluding and one count of accessory after the fact.

Odom has been charged with one count of grand larceny auto.

Addition charges are pending from the Lamar County Sheriff’s Department, in connection to an ongoing burglary investigation.

There were no injuries during the incident.