After three years in the making, Raising Cane’s finally opened the doors to their new Hattiesburg location at the intersection of Hardy St. and N 36th Ave. on Aug. 4. It’s the largest Cane’s in the south and the second largest in the country.

“There are a lot of eyes on this building,” said Frank McCool, area director for Raising Cane’s restaurants. “It’s the second of its kind, and it’s been redesigned after COVID to have a double kitchen and multi-lanes for plenty of room. Even the air conditioning unit is so new that there are only two others like it in the country. The pandemic set us back a year, but that allowed us to submit a new design with everything we learned through the process. This (opening) has been a long time coming.”

Raising Cane’s old location, also on Hardy Street, saw a dramatic increase in traffic complaints after the dining room closed due to COVID-19 regulations.

However, this new facility features a double-lane drive-thru with double the capacity, and crew members can take payments and deliver food to either lane during peak hours. The parking lot is also about 30% larger, and Cane’s partnered with Southern Miss Athletics to allow crew members to use the neighboring parking. The property itself, according to McCool, is also better suited to handle heavy traffic.

“Our easement is a lot easier. We have a back entrance and two front entrances. The other (location) has the same, but the stack is bigger to get in and out of (the new location). Even the median going into the main entrance (on Hardy St.) carries about one and a half to two extra cars, so the congestion getting into the parking lot should be a lot better,” McCool said.

In addition to drive-thru and parking, the building also features an outdoor patio and a dining room with 25% more seating capacity.

“It’s not going to feel as busy as the other (location) because everything is more spread out,” McCool said.

While the restaurant’s layout is brand new, the design team worked especially hard on decorative touches that harkened to the original Raising Cane’s in Baton Rouge, Louisiana The dining room features the hallmark brick mural found in every restaurant, disco balls, memorabilia and photos of local landmarks, community tables fabricated out of old car hoods and a hand-painted, velvet Elvis.

“We wanted to make a lot of this feel like it’s the first Raising Canes, where everything is sort of hodgepodge, but it’s all very well done,” McCool said.

The design also features an open kitchen with windows to the drive-thru that allows customers to see the preparation process in action.

“In this prototype, we’ve added these windows to feature our always fresh, never frozen, cooked-to-order process,” McCool said. “Everything’s hand-squeezed. Everything’s made day of. We marinate our chicken 24 hours in advance, which is a task when you move this much of it. It’s a full-time job for somebody. We wanted to showcase all of that, so we added a lot of these windows for the ability to look inside the operation.”

To help staff the larger restaurant, Cane’s hired 55 new crew members led by the seasoned crew from the old location.

“Hattiesburg is one of the highest volume, most successful partners that (Cane’s) has,” McCool said. “They’ve got a solid group of tenured crew members that have been with them for a long time.”

McCool attributed the crew members’ dedication to Cane’s commitment to investing in its people, especially over the last year of pandemic uncertainty.

“We didn’t cut any hours of crew members, we hired throughout the pandemic and we weren’t afraid to spend money on our people. That really gave us a leg up because other companies didn’t make those investments,” McCool said.

The new location is now open for dine-in, carry-out or drive-thru from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 a.m. McCool said they were excited to welcome their Hattiesburg neighbors to experience their “one love” of chicken tender meals at their new home.