Sacred Heart has named Grayson Timidaiski as its new head boys basketball coach.

Timidaiski is the fifth coach to lead the program in the last five years. Prior to Sacred Heart, Timidaiski spent seven years at Forrest County Agricultural High School, where he was the head coach for six years.

“It’s pretty relieving knowing that we have got somebody in here who is pretty dedicated to their craft and to the kids,” Sacred Heart Athletic Director Joe Falla Jr. said. “He also brings some winning tradition to him. I know for Sacred Heart that we got one heck of a basketball coach.”

Bringing stability to Sacred Heart’s program is Timidaiski’s first goal, which is a situation that he is familiar with after FCAHS had similar instability before his hiring.

“Me being the fifth coach in five years is really going to be another obstacle for the team, but just in general, it’s tough,” Timidaiski said. “In fact, it was the exact situation I walked into at Forrest County. My goal is to bring some stability and get the guys to come together and develop a culture that can foster growth, develop and hard work. Bringing that stability will give these guys a chance to be successful and continue to build on success in years to come.

“I think (my experience is) going to help with the natural frustrations that come with the situation. I think I’m going to be able to relate to the seniors because naturally, there are trust issues and frustrations. I think it’ll help me build those relationships and trust.”

In six seasons at FCAHS, Timidaiski posted an 81-81 record, and in the last three years, he went 54-26. Timidaiski helped guide the Aggies to one district championship and three quarterfinal appearances in the 4A playoffs. In addition, Timidaiski was also named Region 7-4A Coach of the Year twice.

“I went to St. Stanislaus and played for (now Southern Miss coach) Jay Ladner, (and so) I’m looking forward to being back in private schools,” Timidaiski said. “Schools like that are unique, not that Forrest County isn’t because Forrest County is unique, but I’m really excited about that. I think we have a lot of opportunities for success in the future.”