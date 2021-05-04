﻿Sumrall’s Heidi Hudson took home two track state titles on Saturday

According to school officials, Hudson is believed to be the first-ever individual track state champion in school history

The 5-foot-9-inch sophomore won the girls’ 4A high jump and long jump.

“It was really awesome,” Hudson said. “I had a lot of support. People have been congratulating me a bunch, so it was a good feeling. It meant a lot to me because it was the first chance I had to go to state.”

According to Sumrall track coach Dale Holmes, Hudson’s season was unexpected.

“When we first started practicing, and I am not terribly experienced in track, but I knew she had good numbers,” Holmes said. “As we started going to track meets, I started realizing that they were really good numbers.

“She has a lot of natural ability about her. She is so consistent with what she does. She’s fast on top of being a good jumper, but she is so consistent as far as steps go with long jump and high jump. She is able to consistently repeat her motions time after time. She is pretty explosive for a 10th grader.”

Hudson started the day competing in the long jump. Her first jump of 17 feet, 10 inches comfortably put her into first place. However, she topped that with her final jump of 17 feet, 11.75 inches. However, during the long jump, Hudson hurt her quad, which played a factor for her in the high jump.

“I think I just landed on it wrong,” Hudson said. “I had a little bit of rest between high jump and long jump. I was kind of concerned about it, but it wasn’t too bad to where I thought it might hurt what I was going to do in the high jump. It did throw me off. I think my steps were off a bit because of that. I could’ve gotten higher in the high jump.”

Hudson easily jumped 5 feet, 2 inches which helped her get past the rest of her competition. She will notably compete in the high jump at the Mississippi Meet of Champions, which will feature event winners from the MHSAA and MAIS on May 8.

The area also saw two more individual state champions from North Forrest and Purvis.

Purvis’ Jaylen Bass won the 4A girls shot with a throw of 33 feet, 7 inches.

North Forrest’s Sequoia Bouldin won both the girls 2A 100 meter and 200m dash with times of 13.17 and 27.11, respectively. In addition, the Eagles had several athletes reach the podium.

Charity Young finished in third place in the girls’ 100m hurdles with a time of 18.44. North Forrest’s girls 4X400 relay team also finished in third place with a time of 4:39.

Triniti Scott finished in second in the girls’ shot put with a throw of 33-04.