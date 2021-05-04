With bases loaded in the top of the seventh and two outs, Oak Grove held a one-run lead over Brandon (21-5) in a series-deciding Game 3 on Saturday.

The tension and stakes couldn't get much higher as the two teams were just one pitch away from making a trip to the 6A state title game.

With a 3-1 count, Oak Grove junior pitcher Ryanne Hornsby's only thought was simple – to simply get the ball over the plate.

"I didn't do anything different," Hornsby said. "I'm just focusing on getting it over the plate. If she hits it, she hits it. I just can't walk her or hit her."

Senior catcher Hannah Picazo was just trying to keep her nerves to a minimum as she called the game's final pitch.

"It was a curveball outside," Picazo said. "I was trying to keep it away. I was shaking. I was so nervous with the bases loaded in a big game like that. It was really intense."

Brandon's Ariel Davis hit the ball high and deep to center field to none other than Barefoot Bailey Bishop, who notably played with two different shoes on for a fourth straight game.

"My initial reaction was, 'Bailey Bishop, you better not drop this ball or fall out of your shoes,'" Bishop said. "I shifted, so I was able to move my feet towards the ball and catch it."

The Lady Warriors not only executed the day's final play to perfection, but overcame a 7-0 loss to start the day and then rallied to defeat Brandon 3-2 to punch their first ticket to the 6A state championship game since 2013.

"We showed our grit today," Oak Grove coach Benjy Hornsby said. "It's been a long time since 2013. We have a tall order ahead of us.

"We'll have to bring our A-game for every pitch. That's all there is to it."

The Lady Bulldogs carried over their momentum from their first win and jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning of Game 3.

Brandon had runners on first and second base with one out. A what would have been single got past Oak Grove's left fielder scored the first run. The Lady Bulldogs then plated their second run off an RBI sac fly to take the early lead.

The Lady Bulldogs opted to stick with their pitcher, Abigail Rogers, from the first game of the day as she held Oak Grove (23-5) to four hits.

"In that exact moment when they came in, I told them that we had seven innings to get this thing figured out because they stayed with the same pitcher," Benjy Hornsby said. "She was throwing the drop ball, but we took it away from her and, of course, got three there in the first inning."

Bishop then gave Oak Grove needed life in the bottom half of the frame as she lead the inning off with a solo home run to left field.

"I had in my head that I need to get the top of my hands to the ball on strike two," Bishop said. "Thank God that it happened. (That home run) did help us out. I usually never know when it is a home run, and I actually knew that time. I think that brought us some life."

Coach Benjy Hornsby also gave credit to his freshman centerfielder for helping spark the offense.

"A lot of our lineup does what she does," Bishop said. "If she leads us off, then we'll roll. If she struggles in her first at-bat, then generally we struggle."

Picazo then hit a double, with Hornsby following with a single.

"I can always rely on Bailey to get a hit," Picazo said. "I'm grateful that she bats in front of me to kind of get the game going. I always trust her to get a hit, and I always trust her out in the field. That home run really got us going."

Pinch-runner Taliyah Griffin, who came in for Picazo, then stole home after Brandon's catcher made a throwing error on a throw down to second base. McKenzie Stewart then maintained the momentum with an RBI single, which gave the Lady Warriors their 3-2 lead.

The game then became a pitching duel between Ryanne Hornsby and Brandon's relief pitcher Cara Biswell.

For Hornsby, the key for her was to settle down after giving up 10 hits to Brandon in the earlier game.

"I called a lot of timeouts to try and calm the game down a little bit," Picazo said. "I know Ryanne was getting a little worked up when things got intense. I was trying to calm her down and told her that I believed in her and that she can do this just to bring her back in the game.

"(I was calling) anything that they can't hit. I wanted to keep it away. I mainly stayed outside because they were struggling and pulling outside pitches. I stayed outside and threw an off-speed every now and then. I was just trying to keep anything away from them. "

Hornsby answered as she scatted three hits and rang up two strikeouts for the next three innings. However, as she began to find her groove, an unexpected injury happened.

As Hornsby was batting in the bottom of the fourth, she was hit by a ball on her left finger, with blood quickly gushing out. Immediately, the incident frightened her, but quickly she collected herself and opted to continue pitching.

"It just scared me," Ryanne Hornsby said. "There was a lot of blood coming out, but it's fine. It hurt to catch a little. I knew if I missed it, my team had it. I was lucky that it was the glove hand."

Hornsby didn't flinch and completed the game as she allowed just two runs off three hits while striking out five batters.

"Man, a bloody hand with her fingernail coming off," Bishop said. "She is just amazing. She is one of a kind. She is a beast and pulls through for us every time. The bases were loaded, and that girl did not budge."

Oak Grove will now have the opportunity to play for a state championship just 15 minutes away at the Southern Miss Softball Complex starting on Thursday against Hernando.

"This year, there is something special about this team, and I'm so thankful to go to state," Picazo said. "Even if we lose, I'm so proud to even be there and to get a chance. I'm so excited to be South State champs."