PURVIS – With Purvis' season on the line, coach Tony Farlow had only one person in mind to start on the mound, and that was senior Hunter Robinson.

"Hunter was awesome," Farlow said. "He has been awesome for several games this year. We felt like going into this that he could give us a chance.

"Hunter is the real deal with our backs against the wall. He is a bulldog."

Robinson practically willed a win for Purvis in the second round of the 4A playoffs as he pitched a complete game and kickstarted the Tornados' offense. Robinson's effort on both sides of the game was key in helping Purvis defeat Northeast Jones 4-2 while also keeping the Tornados' season alive.

"He's the guy who you want the ball in his hands, especially with our season on the line," Farlow said. "He's going to give you everything he has got. He's a good baseball player too."

On the mound, Robinson dueled Northeast Jones pitcher Charlee Strickland as the two combined to give up nine hits and throw 16 strikeouts.

"I got on the mound in the first inning, and I was really just trying to get a feel for it," Robinson said. "When I was warming up, I didn't feel the best, but I knew after the first inning that I had my stuff. I was living on the outside corner because the umpire was giving it to me. I was able to use my curveball."

Robinson kept Northeast Jones for the first five innings of the game. Robinson's only jam in that span came in the second inning as Robinson gave up three of his five hits. With runners at first and second, the Tigers looked to cash in and sent their lead runner home. However, Purvis delivered a perfect relay and threw out the runner at home to end the inning, which kept the game scoreless.

Robinson then scored Purvis' first run of the game in the fourth inning as he lead off with a single. Robinson then had Strickland feel pressure as he stole second and third base, which set up him scoring on a passed ball to give Purvis a 1-0 lead.

"The game plan was that we wanted to put pressure on the pitcher and make them make plays," Robinson said. "Coach gave me the steal for second, and then I read a dirtball to third base, and that was big with scoring at home on that passed ball."

Purvis then plated two more runs in the fifth inning. Walker Flatt hit a one-out double and advanced to third base on a fielder's choice. A throwing error by Northeast Jones' shortstop allowed Flatt to score and kept the inning alive. Robinson then took advantage of the extra out as he hit an RBI double to the left field fence to extend the lead 3-0.

"He had a 3-0 count, and then he kind of spotted a fastball that I didn't want to hit," Robinson said. "Then he threw me one up in the zone, and I turned on it and barreled it and hit it down the line."

Northeast Jones finally found life in the sixth inning after the Tigers put the first two runners on base after Robinson hit a batter and then gave up a double. After inducing a fly-out, Northeast Jones came up with a two-run double to cut the deficit 3-2. But Robinson stopped the potential momentum shift and answered with two back-to-back strikeouts.

"I started the inning off with the guy having two strikes, but my curveball came out the hand wrong, and I hit him," Robinson said. "Usually, when you get the leadoff, that gives them the potential to score, and they came up with two. In my head, it was just to keep the lead and get out of the inning.

"When they get momentum, it fuels me because I am trying to kill that. It's the competitive fight in me."

Purvis added a needed insurance run in the bottom half of the frame with a two-out RBI double.

"That was big," Robinson said. "He has been up and down all year. He has the potential to big a very good ballplayer. Right now, he is hot.

"He is where he needs to be right now."

The Tornados didn't need the extra run as Robinson retired the Tigers in order to finish the game. In seven innings, Robinson struck out nine batters, allowed two runs off five hits, and gave up just one walk and hit one batter.

Strickland allowed three earned runs off four hits and struck out seven while walking three batters.

"The thing with Hunter is that he was throwing his curveball for strikes," Farlow said. "People are not going to hit his curveball when he is throwing it for strikes. He's been pretty much doing that for us for most of the year. We needed run support because when he pitches, we have a chance to win."

Purvis now forces a winner-take-all Game 3 which is set for 3 p.m. at Northeast Jones on Saturday.

"We are just excited to have a chance to play tomorrow," Farlow said. "We have two or three arms that we can run out there, so we have as good of a chance as they do."