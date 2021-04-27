SUMRALL – Sumrall came on top in a back and forth series opener to start the second round of the 4A playoffs on Monday night as the Lady Bobcats came away with a 5-4 walk-off win over the Newton County.

“It was a team effort tonight,” Sumrall coach Dodie Robertson said. “We said that we had to answer back. We can’t wait until the end to answer. They did it in each inning.”

As Robertson said, Sumrall pulled together a complete game with its hitting and pitching. Even in the game’s end, the Lady Bobcats’ team effort set up the game-winning hit.

In the bottom of the seventh, Ella Robertson led the inning off by reaching second base from a throwing error by the Cougars. The Lady Bobcats continued to put pressure on Newton County with a wild pitch putting Robertson on third and Shaylee Ingram drawing a walk on a full count to put runners at the corners for Sumrall.

Newton County was forced to have its infield play in which Autumn Burkhalter took full advantage of as she hit a hard ground ball between the first and second baseman to drive in the game-winning run.

“Ella putting the ball in play gave us a shot, and then with the overthrow puts a runner on second,” Robertson said. “Shaylee was patient at the plate and got the walk.

“They put the pressure on (Newton County’s pitching). Once they made that error and we had runners on first and second, they had to bring everyone in. They knew they had to throw out the (lead) runner. When Autumn hits that ball through the hole, it’s a distraction when a girl is jumping over you, and you are trying to make a play on a ball. She hit it hard too.”

From start to finish, both Sumrall and Newton County promptly responded after each team tried to get the upper hand on the other.

The Lady Bobcats got on the board first with Brandi Bond driving in Lilli Robertson with an RBI sac fly to take a 1-0 lead.

“We knew it was going to be a good one,” Robertson said. “Our goal was to hold them to no runs in the first inning and for us to get on the board.”

Despite keeping Newton County off the board for the first, Sumrall gave up a wild pitch that scored a run for the Cougars and tied the game 1-1.

Burkhalter then delivered a two-out RBI single to put Sumrall back on top 2-1. However, Newton County jumped ahead with a run scoring from a passed ball and an RBI single to take a 3-2 lead.

“We just didn’t quit,” Robertson said. “We made a mistake, but we had to move on. We did that tonight. I was proud of them because they hit when they had to hit. It was huge.”

Lilli Robertson, who was 3-for-4, tied the game again with a two-out RBI double in the fourth inning. Ella Robertson then followed with an RBI single to five Sumrall the lead back at 4-3.

The Cougars again tied the game with an RBI single in the sixth, which set the stage for the seventh.

A major difference in the game was the Lady Bobcats’ starting pitcher Ashlyn Burkhalter as she scattered seven hits and allowed four runs while walking no batters. Newton County’s starter allowed five runs off nine hits while striking out four and walking two batters.

“There were no walks,” Robertson said. “She stayed in it even when she got behind in the count. She didn’t throw that many first strike pitches, so she was kind of behind on each batter. That’s not bad, but she stayed in there, and she hit her spots very well tonight.”

Sumrall will now travel to play Newton County on the road for a possible doubleheader on Tuesday.

“We knew we need this one at home because this is our home field. It takes a little pressure off us because we are going to a field with a lot of history,” Robertson said. “Some people would say that they are a dynasty in fast pitch softball. They are the reigning state champions right now. I want our girls to go on to that field, not intimidated.”