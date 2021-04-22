Charlie Fischer’s bat has anything but slowed down since he suffered a hand injury two weeks ago that forced him to miss five games for Southern Miss.

Fischer’s day was highlighted by a two-run go-ahead home run in the first game of the Golden Eagles’ doubleheader that put Southern Miss back ahead 5-3 after Western Kentucky tied the game. As he rounded second base, Fischer displayed some extra emotion which he says is when he knew he had full confidence in his hitting again.

“I felt good to give us the lead, but it was kind of alright; I’m back; let’s get it going,’” Fischer said.

Fischer showed he was back and was key in the Golden Eagles’ doubleheader Saturday sweep with a 6-5 and 3-0 win over Western Kentucky as he combined to reach base four times with three hits, three RBI, along with his two-run home run.

Fischer’s hand injury occurred when sliding into home plate headfirst and scoring against the University of Alabama of Birmingham. As Fischer scored, UAB’s catcher stepped on his hand and caused a laceration on his hand.

“It was actually the first time I had ever slid headfirst in a baseball game and probably the last for a little bit,” Fischer said. “I didn’t really feel it. I was kind of pumped up and slapped the ground a few times, and Will McGillis looked at me and said I was bleeding. Then it kind of hit me. It was all kind of a blur. I was happy that I had scored and got in there. It was an unfortunate event for sure.

“You obviously think about all the negatives right away, but our trainer did a great job of getting it wrapped up and getting me to a hospital right away. I tried to stay positive throughout it.”

Losing Fischer long term could have caused a serious problem for the Golden Eagles because entering the weekend, the COVID sophomore was ranked seventh in the nation in on-base percentage at .535 and, at the same time, is second in the team in batting average at .333. Luckily, the injury was not serious as it was only a cut that did not cause any tendon damage.

“Every time that I make up that lineup, I know that he is in that three-hole,” Southern Miss coach Scott Berry said. “He is working his timing and getting back into the rhythm of things. It’s been the key. Being the good hitter like he is, a guy who hits in the three-hole is there because he can hit. He has a good understanding of that. I think you are seeing that the (recovering) didn’t take him a long time whereas maybe a below-average hitter may take a little more time than that, but Charlie is a good hitter.”

Southern Miss jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first game against the Hilltoppers as Andrew Stanley delivered an RBI single in the second inning. Fischer, along with Reece Ewing, then hit RBI doubles in the third inning.

However, WKU responded with a run in the fourth and then scored two more runs in the fifth inning to tie the game.

With a runner at first base, Fischer helped USM answer with his two-run blast.

“It felt good to be back in there,” Fischer said. “The first (at-bat) yesterday, I was a little sped up. I haven’t seen a lot of pitching, but as I kind of calmed myself down, it kind of felt like I was back in the swing of things. I was just trying to go in there and put a good swing on something. I was trying to move (Reed) and get him running. I thought I put a good swing on a fastball there and was able to do a job”.

Christopher Sargent then followed Fischer with a solo home run to push the Golden Eagles’ lead to 6-3. According to Sargent, most of the team tries to emulate Fischer’s approach at the plate, and this is what the lineup has used as a model in the last several weeks.

“Charlie has been there since Day 1,” Sargent said. “He’s been solid all the way through. It’s tough seeing him go down. It was on edge. Knowing that he has come back and has come back stronger than ever is great. We love it.

“Charlie takes his walks. A lot of us will swing out of the zone sometimes, but Charlie is so good he can sit on one pitch. If he gets that pitch, he is not going to miss it. He takes his walks. His strikeouts are really low, and is taking his pitches.”

The Hilltopper managed to tack on two more runs, but the Golden Eagles held for a 6-5 win.

In the second game, Southern Miss jumped out a 3-0 lead in the first inning and did not have to look back with starting pitcher Ben Ethridge allowing just three hits and striking out 11 batters in his complete game.

“Our pitching, we feel like, is very good,” Berry said. “If we can get a lead, then we certainly have a chance to build on that lead because our guys have the ability to have those shutdown innings and put zeros up there.

“We had seen earlier in the season, when we were much younger and untested, that when we fell behind that, we had a tough time getting back in it. Our guys have really improved at the plate offensively. Coach (Travis) Creel and Coach (Nick) Ammirati have done an excellent job, and plus our players have worked their butts off to do everything they can to better their game offensively, and it shows.”

First pitch for Sunday’s game is set for 1 p.m.