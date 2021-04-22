PETAL – Petal cruised past Hancock in the first round of the 6A playoffs with a 12-0 run-rule win on Friday.

While the Lady Panthers won 6-0 on Thursday to set up the series sweep, Petal found their run-rule win as a needed confidence booster for its offense. Petal had eight of its nine starters in the lineup record a hit as well as record an RBI.

“We have gotten into a little rut, and we weren’t scoring many runs,” Petal coach Wendy Hogue said. “(Pitcher) Natalie (Herrington) has kept doing good things, and we have played some O.K. defense, but we weren’t swinging the bats like we were earlier in the season.”

Petal (16-6) jumped out to a quick 6-0 lead in the first inning. Natalie Herrington started the rally with a fielder’s choice RBI. Ryleigh Wallace and Sayler Burden then hit back-to-back RBI singles, with Madi Shae Lazenby following with a two-run RBI single. Emma Kate Fimiano closed the inning with an RBI double but was thrown out while trying to advance to third base.

“That was the goal to start strong,” Hogue said. “We didn’t have a ton of fans early on because it was a two o’clock start, our regular music guy isn’t here, and so we just said that we have to start strong.

“I love how the girls went into the RBI situations. They aren’t worried about getting that hit. They are just thinking about how they can drive that run in.”

The Lady Panthers tacked on one more run with an RBI single by Fimiano in the third inning.

Petal plated five more runs in the bottom of the fourth, with Kinley Hogue leading the inning off with a solo home run. Jordan Cobb and Burden each delivered RBI singles to extend the lead 10-0. Hannah Blythe Foil drove in a run on an RBI sac fly, and another scoring on an error to guarantee the run-rule win.

Inside the circle, Hancock (7-12) had no answers for Petal’s starting pitcher Natalie Herrington for the second consecutive day. After pitching a complete game shutout on Thursday in which she allowed one hit, Herrington threw five innings and allowed two hits. Despite the back-to-back efficient outings, Herrington had been notably pitching with swollen fingers after sustaining an injury in practice.

“She actually got hit in practice the other day,” Hogue said. “She tried to catch a ball with her hand instead of her glove, so she has an injury to her. We haven’t had to x-ray or anything, but she has two fingers that are swollen, and she couldn’t throw all of her pitches (in the first game) and today. That’s why it’s not her best stuff, but she’s still slinging it well. Not quite as much control on pitches, but she’s a tough one, she’s a gamer, and she got it done for us.

“She is our pitcher. In order to win it all, she will have to throw two days in a row or throw two games in a row. That’s what we have been conditioning her for the entire season. I think she wants the ball, and we want her to have the ball. We do well with her in the circle.”

Petal will face Ocean Springs (17-14-1) on Monday for the second round of the playoffs.

“We have played them one time already, and they got us 6-1,” Hogue said. “It was of the worst games we had. We walked away from that game and said that we hoped to see them again. We are looking forward to having them on Monday night and then taking the trip to the coast on Tuesday.”