SUMRALL – As the saying goes, “When it rains, it pours.”

That was the case for Forrest County Agricultural, as the Aggies committed seven errors in a must-win game to get into the playoffs. Despite narrowly falling short on Thursday to Sumrall 5-2, the errors helped the Bobcats come away with a 9-0 win on a wet Friday night.

“This could be the last game of the year for us,” FCAHS coach Gatlin Steelman said. “We gave up three hits and gave up nine runs is a tough one to end on with seven errors. I felt like this was the first game all year that we kind of quit before it was over.”

Sumrall’s baserunning was key in helping FCAHS pay as the Bobcats stayed aggressive while recording at least five stolen bases. This was best illustrated by Hayden Barrett, who had a pair of steals, set the school’s single-season record for stolen bases at 33.

“That’s two nights in a row that we have done well baserunning,” Sumrall coach Andy Davis said. “Hayden Barrett set the school record tonight for stolen bases with 33. I think he can shatter that as the season keeps going on. We take pride in running the bases every day.”

Most of FCAHS’ errors were committed as a result of wet field conditions. However, Sumrall jumped out to a 4-0 lead as the Aggies committed a pair of errors that set up the big inning. Sumrall loaded the bases to open the inning, with Levi Odom capitalizing with a two-run double. A throwing error on a sac bunt scored another run, and then a fielder’s choice RBI closed the inning.

In the third inning, two more Aggie errors set up an RBI sac fly from Ty Little. Then with the bases loaded, FCAHS’ pitcher Myles Green hit a batter and pushed the Sumrall lead to 6-0.

The Bobcats plated two more runs in the fourth inning with a throwing error scoring another run, and then an RBI single from Walker Long pushed the lead to 8-0. Sumrall then scored its final run of the game on a fielder’s choice in the sixth inning.

On the mound, Sumrall starting pitcher Andrew Knight had a perfect game through the first three innings as he struck out seven of the first nine batters he faced until Alec Adams spoiled it with a leadoff single in the fourth. In six innings, Knight gave up two hits, hit two batters and struck out in his outing. The 9-0 win is also Sumrall's seventh shutout on the season.

“Andrew pitched well,” Davis said. “It was tough elements out here tonight. He mainly threw his fastball tonight. We didn’t get too fancy. The defense played well, but Andrew threw strikes. That was the key thing.”

In four innings, Green allowed two earned runs off three hits, struck out two batters and gave up five walks. FCAHS’ reliever Mason Shows hit one batter and allowed three walks but allowed one earned run off one hit.

“I thought Myles Green and Mason Shows pitched well,” Steelman said. “(They held Sumrall) to three hits. People will see the score 9-0, and that doesn’t do it justice. Both teams had to play in (the rain). Sumrall handled it way better than we did. That’s the bottom line on that.”