Two key members of Oak Grove basketball’s semifinal appearance signed their letters of intent on Wednesday.

Jay Barnes signed with Mississippi Valley State, while Dylan Brumfield signed with Pearl River Community College.

“It’s a pretty special moment to see these guys grow up playing baseball together and playing against each other than playing basketball from the sixth grade on up,” Oak Grove coach Laron Brumfield said. “Seeing the things that they have accomplished on and off the court has been very special. You always dream about this moment and going to play for the next level. A lot of times, you don’t know if that’s going to happen. To get to see both of these guys do it together is very special.”

According to Barnes, having the opportunity to play under Lindsey Hunter as well as the program’s culture was key in swaying his decision.

“The way the coaches and the team have already welcomed me is really a great feeling,” Barnes said. “I’m very excited to play for Coach Hunter. He has played in the NBA before, and he has connections. He knows what it takes to get there. I’m just going to do whatever he says. I’m going to go out and play hard and hopefully be in the shoes he was in one day.”

Dylan Brumfield will join Hattiesburg signee Alex Jordan as part of PRCC’s current signing class. In addition, Brumfield will also play with Hattiesburg alum Cameron Brown. Brumfield said that playing close to home and joining other area players played a role in his decision.

“This is a dream come true,” Dylan Brumfield said. “All of the hard work that I do and am doing has paid off. I knew PRCC was the place for me. I’m playing with my buddy Alex (Jordan), and I know Cam (Brown) there right now. We are going to be a good squad.”

Brumfield says playing at Oak Grove was an experience that he will never forget.

“This has met everything with getting to play with my dad and knowing all the coaches, my friends supporting me all the way,” Brumfield said. “I’m going to miss it.”

Barnes is most proud of the accomplishments he and his teammates achieved and that he will remember most.

“This has been a great experience,” Barnes said. “I love this school. I’ve been here since kindergarten, so I have always been an Oak Grove kid. Just doing everything that I did coming from Oak Grove and changing the basketball culture is just amazing. It’s something I am proud of.”