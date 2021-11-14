On the second day of the Southern Miss fall baseball world series, starting pitching shined. In the seven-inning scrimmage, the Black team won 3-0 and now holds a 2-0 lead in the series over the Gold team.

Starters Tyler Stuart and Hunter Riggins gave the most notable performances of the day as the duo combined for 15 strikeouts.

Both Stuart and Riggins cruised through the first two innings.Stuart struck out the side to start the game and then retired the lineup in order while ringing up two more strikeouts. Riggins, a grad transfer from Delta State, retired the first inning in order while ringing up two strikeouts. In the second, Riggins gave up an infield single to Christopher Sargent; however, he recovered with a strikeout and then induced a double play.

Stuart battled out of trouble in his next two innings. After striking out the leadoff hitter in the third inning, Stuart hit a batter. However, Rodrigo Montenegro came up with a throwout, which was pivotal since Stuart gave up a double to Bryce Fowler. Stuart then stranded Fowler by recording his seventh strikeout.

In the fourth inning, Stuart walked a batter and gave up a single to Wilks but got out of the jam with a flyout and a pair of strikeouts. In his four-inning outing, Stuart struck out nine batters, gave up two hits, walked one batter and hit another.

For Riggings, he induced an ending-inning double play in the third but gave up runs in the fourth. After getting a flyout, an error allowed Will McGillis to reach first base, which Riggins followed a walk. Reece Ewing delivered a two-run, two-out RBI single to give the Black team a 2-0 lead despite getting a ground out.

Riggins rebounded in the fifth inning and retired the lineup in order as he struck out two more batters. In five innings, Riggins struck out six batters, gave up three hits, walked one batter and allowed two runs with one earned.

Will Tynes came in relief for Riggins, but the right-handed redshirt freshman struggled as McGillis and Danny Lynch came up with back-to-back one-out doubles to extend the Black team’s lead 3-0.

Coming in relief for Stuart were Justin Storm and freshman right-hander Niko Mazza. In 1.2 innings, Mazza struck out two batters and walked one batter.

Storm, who came in relief of Mazza, closed the sixth inning by striking out two batters. In the seventh, Storm gave up a leadoff single to Cade Crosby but retired the lineup in order and rang up two more strikeouts to end the day.

The next game of the fall world series will be played on Monday, with first pitch set for 3:15 p.m.