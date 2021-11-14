When Domonique Davis entered the transfer portal last season as a result of LSU’s coaching change, she immediately received a phone call from Southern Miss coach Joye Lee-McNelis.

That’s because Davis was the first person McNelis wanted to bring in after Kahia Warmsley decided to transfer from Southern Miss.

“Every day, we’d have recruiting meetings, and I would say Domonique Davis is who we need,” McNelis said. “When her name went into the portal, I started screaming.”

Ironically, that was the first coach that Davis and her family had hoped to hear from since McNelis had heavily recruited her out of high school. McNelis called her the next day because even after two years, McNelis still had both Davis’ cell phone number and her father’s number.

“I put my name in the transfer portal, and the next morning Coach McNelis called my phone,” Davis said. “We were on the phone for 30 minutes. The next couple of days, I got a couple of more calls from, and I got calls from the assistant coaches. Just talking to her, I knew this is the place that I wanted to be.”

Davis’s recruitment paid off for Southern Miss against Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday at Reed Green Coliseum. The junior guard put up 20 points and helped the Lady Eagles come up with a fourth-quarter surge to defeat ULM 77-60.

“Dom is very talented,” McNelis said. “She is learning what her role is. She is a player that is trying to figure all of that out.

“We have to keep the ball in her hands because she can make plays.”

Davis was the lifeline for Southern Miss’ offense in the first half as she put up 13 points and had five rebounds in the first half.

The Lady Eagles’ game plan was to center its offense around their post players Melyia Grayson, and Kelsey Jones was simply not working.

“Going into the game, I thought that our mismatch would be Melyia and Kelsey,” McNelis said “ (I thought) that we could shove it, and we tried in the first two quarters. You have to give credit to Louisiana-Monroe. They punched our post players in the mouth. They came after us and doubled us from that backside, and Melyia and Kelsey backed down. They didn’t fight back. We had to totally shift our game plan at halftime.”

Southern Miss trailed 14-10 as the Lady Eagles shot 21% from the floor by the end of the first quarter. Davis then sparked the offense as she scored 11 of her points in the second quarter and helped the Lady Eagles spark runs and hold a 34-33 lead at the half.

“She brings a lot,” said sophomore guard Rose Warren. “Coach said after the first half, ‘Dom is the only one playing with any dog.’ For us, that is a big thing because we need somebody who can give us a spark. Usually, it’s Brikaya, but it was Dom tonight.”

A key stat that helped the Lady Eagles stay in the game was the free-throw line. Southern Miss (2-0) attempted 43 free throws, shooting 27-for-43, which was another adjustment the Lady Eagles made after jump shots were failing to go in.

“We are a physical team, especially in practice and stuff,” Warren said. “I think we were ready for that. We pressure each other in practice. I think we did a good job of finishing through the physical part of it. I don’t think that they were really ready for it.

“(Free throws) was something we talked about a lot. In the first half, we were taking a lot of jump shots. I was telling Brikayla and everyone else to take it all the way to the basket because we knew they would foul us if we take it all the way.”

Neither side found much separation after the half, with Southern Miss holding a 55-53 lead.

“They got on us during halftime, but I think between that third and fourth quarter, we just got onto each other,” Davis said. “We knew we had to take it another step. Everybody bought in and did that.”

It wasn’t until the end of the fourth quarter that McNelis decided to have her offense run the high ball screen while the defense switched to zone.

“We went to our matchup zone defense, and that totally made the difference in the ball game,” McNelis said. “We were able to control their penetration and contest some of their shots, which we did not. We could not guard them in man in those first three quarters. We had gone to our matchup a few times. We were kind of scared of their three-ball shooters. At the end of the third quarter and beginning of the fourth quarter, I just said that we have to give it a shot.”

The adjustment paid off as Southern Miss outscored ULM (1-1) 22-7 in the first quarter and shot 58%. Davis led the charge, as she put up seven more points in the quarter with two assists.

“My teammates got on me, and they hold to a high standard,” Davis said. “I hold myself to a high standard. When they tell me to go, I go. Locking in was a big thing between the third and fourth quarter.”

Along with her 20 points, Davis had seven rebounds and six assists. Also reaching double digits was Warren, who scored 14 points and had seven rebounds. Gray also had 12 points, while Grayson had nine points and 12 rebounds.

“I see her leading this team and to be that person that can score and defend because she has a really high basketball I.Q.,” McNelis said.

Southern Miss returns to action on Wednesday as the Lady Eagles will go on the road to face Alabama. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m.