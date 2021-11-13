Oak Grove quarterback Kabe Barnett quickly knew he was going to be on during warmups. And reaping the benefits of Barnett’s magic touch was running back JQ Gray.

The duo sparked a fast start for the Warrior offense and quickly overcame Gulfport for a 33-7 win in the first round of the 6A playoffs on Friday night.

“(I knew) pregame whenever I started throwing the ball with Tyrell (Pollard),” Barnett said. “It was coming off smooth. My shoulder felt good.”

Barnett completed his first 10 passes of the night, with three of those passes resulting in touchdowns.

“Kabe was clicking,” Oak Grove coach Drew Causey said. “When he is clicking, and he is on, he is pretty dang good.”

In the Warriors’ opening drive, Barnett found his go-to wide receiver Tyrell Pollard for a 38-yard touchdown to go up 7-0.

From there, Gray helped Oak Grove (9-2) take control of the game. Gulfport (7-5) then fumbled on its first drive, and Barnett connected with Gray, who then showed off his speed as he blew past Gulfport’s defense for an 89-yard touchdown and extended the lead 14-0.

“JQ is a very good playmaker,” Barnett said. “You give him the ball anywhere on the field, and he is going to make a play.”

Gray lived up to Barnett’s words, with less than four minutes left in the first quarter, Barnett found Gray again. As Gray ran past the Admirals’ secondary, he made a leaping catch to come down with a 25-yard touchdown reception. A missed PAT gave the Warriors a 20-7 lead.

Later in the second quarter, a 57-yard run by Dontavious Howard set up Oak Grove’s lone rushing touchdown, which Gray punched in from two yards out.

Gray then capped off his night midway through the fourth quarter as Barnett connected with him for a 13-yard touchdown. Gray finished the game with six catches for 140 yards and three receiving touchdowns, along with 21 rushing yards and a touchdown off six carries.

“The offense started clicking early,” Gray said. “We started moving the ball around. The (Gulfport) defense couldn’t really hang with them.

“It’s not really as much as I expect to get the ball. I just trust the game plan that the coaches set up. When I get the ball, I’m happy, and if I don’t, I’m happy as long as we win.”

Barnett finished the game 17 of 24 as he threw for 241 yards, four touchdowns and one interception.

“If Kabe can play with a cool head and can play the way we know he can, then it’s a way easier ball game,” Gray said.

Gulfport’s lone touchdown of the game came in the first quarter from backup running back Desmond Smith on a 75-yard touchdown run. Smith gave Oak Grove’s defense problems early on as he racked up 193 of his 205 yards in the first half.

Despite the first-half problems, the Warrior defense held Gulfport’s run game to 47 yards in the second half. Unlike the run game, the Oak Grove virtually shut down the Admirals’ passing game as Gulfport’s quarterbacks combined with being 4 of 19 and throwing for 35 yards along with three interceptions.

“Honestly, our game plan was to take the run (game) away,” Causey said. “We really didn’t do that tonight as well as we should have in the first half, especially. In the second half, I thought our defensive backs played well. They are on an island a lot. We asked a lot of them, and they did a pretty good job.

“(Gulfport has) a good football team. We just came out and were clicking tonight. It felt good to get a win in the playoffs.”

Oak Grove will now go on the road next week to take on undefeated Ocean Springs.

“They are the No. 1 team in the state,” Causey said. “They haven’t lost a game. They are beating everybody pretty bad. We are going to have to have another great week of practice and prepare the right way and see if we can go down there and score a few points.”