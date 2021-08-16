Without question, it is always hard for a team to lose and have to replace its starting quarterback. However, Purvis is in far better shape compared to most teams.

The Tornados will miss two-year starter Hunter Robinson, who was both the leader of his team as well as the engine to the offense.

Sitting behind Robinson for the last two years has been Walker Flatt, who has seen his fair share of experience as a backup quarterback.

“Walker is the kind of kid that has some confidence,” Purvis coach Brad Hankins said. “He has been in those situations. It’s been a little different now that he is the guy. Hunter has been the guy for the last two years.

“Walker has been taking a more vocal role with our football team. He’s taking a bigger leadership role, and we are expecting big things from it.”

Robinson has started in as many as six games in the last two years, including two playoff games. Flatt has kept Purvis’ offense running smooth and kept the Tornados competitive in almost every game.

“Walker and Hunter, they are little different,” Hankins said. “Hunter was a little bit more elusive and very handy. Walker has a head for the game also, but he is more of a throw first, run second guy.

“They are both a little different. The thing with Walker is that he has been in those situations, and we are hoping that he handles all that stuff well. We won’t rely on Walker as much as we did with Hunter as far as the quarterback run game. We want Walker to facilitate the offense. When we do call on him to run, we want to make sure it’s going to be for a big play.”

Flatt was thrown in the fire in his sophomore year after Robinson went down with a shoulder injury against Poplarville. Purvis then found itself one win away from making the playoffs with two games left in the season. Flatt helped guide the Tornados to an 18-13 win over FCAHS.

Despite losing the next week to Greene County, the Tornados reached the playoffs but were knocked out in a 35-20 loss.

“I feel way more comfortable,” Flatt said. “I was so nervous, but I was zoned in too. I feel like I am way more comfortable than I was then. Sophomore year it was a curveball for sure. I wasn’t expecting to go in. I just had to stand up and show what I could do. I had fun doing it. It was a pleasure for sure.”

Flatt again found himself being called up two different times last year against Perry Central and FCAHS. Flatt managed to work his magic and helped Purvis come up with a pair of wins and safely secured the Tornados back in the playoffs.

Like most football teams, the quarterback plays a larger role in setting up the play rather than being called on to throw or run the ball in Purvis’ offense. According to Flatt, mastering being the leader of the team is something he is still working on, but he credits Robinson for showing him how to master the role.

“Hunter showed me the ropes of being a quarterback,” Flatt said. “When I first tried out to be a quarterback at Purvis, I didn’t know anything. He kind of led the way for me. Hunter was a big part of the quarterback I am now.

“I learned how to be the top-dog on the field and how to be the top dog around your teammates. How to have leadership and show leadership on the field and what it needs to be to win games. I really know that I need to work on being a better leader around my teammates. I can always work on that. Sometimes I’m good at that, and sometimes I’m not. I think leadership is a big part. I feel like I don’t have that mindset yet. I’m still learning things every day. I feel like I’ll be ready.”