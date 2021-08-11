Trying to replace the record setting year that running back Marquis Crosby posted last year is not the main focus or concern for the 2021 PCS Bobcats.

However, both the team and coaches understand that there is no reason for PCS not to have similar dominant success at running the ball again. That may sound like a lot of pressure for PCS’ new starting running back, Briggs Sumrall, but the Bobcats bring back an important part of their team from last year, the offensive line. The group last year helped the Bobcats run for more than 4,800 yards and average 8.5 yards per carry.

“Those guys don’t get a whole lot of credit. Marquis had an unbelievable year,” PCS coach Derek White said. “Anytime you lead the nation as a team and then have the leading rusher in the nation, then that’s going to start up front. Between our tight ends, our fullbacks and our offensive line, those guys know that they have to move bodies around. A lot of those guys have been playing for three years.”

This year’s offensive line for PCS is bigger and arguably more talented than last season as they average 274 pounds. The line features Carter Edwards, Ship Rayburn, Eden Morton, Bryson Shanks and Hagen Keeton.

“(The offensive line) is a lot bigger than what we have had in past seasons,” Sumrall said. “It’s going to be a lot nicer with not being blown up in the backfield; hopefully, they’ll be able to get some protection for us and let us break a few runs out.”

This season, Sumrall’s biggest worry or pressure isn’t following Crosby’s historic year but rather just staying healthy for a full season. That’s because, in three years of varsity football, Sumrall has broken his arm each season.

In his freshman year, Sumrall broke his arm in a weightlifting accident.

“The first time I was in the weight room, and I had just gotten through benching,” Sumrall said. “I did a muscle-up where you pull yourself up, and my hand slipped between the two bars that are connected to the weight rack. I fell back, and it snapped.”

His sophomore and junior years each practically mirror each other because both seasons saw him break his arm in PCS’ games against Sumrall while playing defense. Sumrall broke his arm against South Alabama signee and longtime Sumrall defensive lineman Cole Daniels in his sophomore year.

“(In my sophomore year) I broke my wrist the week before, and I had a cast on my left hand,” Sumrall said. “I ended up getting put on defense since I couldn’t run the ball with the cast on. I was going to tackle against their running back. It was a defensive lineman (Cole Daniels), they put in for a third and one. I was going to tackle him, and his leg hit my forearm and it broke at the base of the plate.”

Then last year, Sumrall was making a tackle against the quarterback when his arm broke again when coming down on the play.

“I was going to tackle (Sumrall quarterback) John Ford, and whenever I lunged to tackle him behind his legs I think his shin or knee hit my forearm, and it felt like the other two breaks that I had before,” Sumrall said.

Despite totaling 200 yards and scoring three touchdowns in four games last year, Sumrall was hesitant to come back and play this season. Luckily, Sumrall will not have to play defense this year and can solely focus on running the ball.

“It was hard for me to think about coming again because it’s so repetitive of me breaking bones,” Sumrall said. “I said, ‘I’ll have fun my senior year with all of my buddies and everything.’ I’m going to try and get a brace made for it so I can keep it safe and complete a season.

“Right now, it doesn’t hurt, but if I do certain movements with it, there will be a sharp pain in it. I’m hoping with a brace that it shouldn’t affect as much; hopefully, I can just tough it through for the last season.”

Sumrall’s toughness is something his offensive line has noticed. According to Rayburn, protecting their running back that has come back from multiple injuries gives them confidence in Sumrall.

“I think it shows strong determination on his part,” Rayburn said. “I think he is pretty good with the directional holes. He’s really good at getting in and out of holes.

“In some of the key positions, our guards are bigger than last year. We have been building up to this year for a while. Everyone is experienced, and everyone is larger. We are better in all areas.”

White also recognizes Sumrall’s determination and sees that his running back and offensive line success will be significant for both the team’s dynamic and success on the field.

“He is a great kid and runs the ball downhill,” White said. “He has good vision and finds a way to get into the holes. We need to have a big year out of him. We are going to ride him. We are going to try and keep him fresh. We’ll do things by committee, but Briggs is where it’s going to start.

“You want to see a guy that is resilient like him have a big year. He’s going to be strictly playing on offense. No defense for him this year. We feel like he is going to have a great year. Our offensive line needs to be the strength and rock of our offense. That’s the foundation of our offense. Those guys have to be able to move people around.”