The first fall camp under Will Hall began on Friday.

"I've been dreaming my whole life about being a D1 coach, and I'm doing it at a place with a rich and storied tradition," Hall said. "This place means so much to me and my family."

While it's difficult to gauge players' performances without pads, Hall explained that the fall would be devoted to implementing schemes and, of course, evaluating the best players in each position.

"We have 14 practices over the course of two weeks," Hall said. "We want to really compete. We want to really put our schemes in all of the situations. We have about seven installs that we'll do two times in a 14-day period. Then we'll reassess. School will start at that point, and then we'll start shifting gears and getting ready for South Alabama. For the next two weeks, we want to compete for every day in every way to figure out who our best players are in every position."

Trey Lowe Adds Muscle

Out the gun, it was noticeable that redshirt sophomore quarterback Trey Lowe featured more muscle compared to the spring. Lowe was listed at 218 pounds but says he is now in the mid-230s.

"I think getting my legs stronger was a big deal," Lowe said. "I'm squatting 500-plus. It's a good deal for me. I think that was the biggest thing.

"I feel good out there. I'm healthy."

The first day of practice was centered around situations in the red zone, which according to Hall, he was pleased with Lowe's performance.

"We worked exclusively in the low red zone today," Hall said. "It's a really tough situation that we want to do while the rules make us practice without pads on. It's a unique deal. It's the only sport where you have to practice in a way that you don't play in a game. We are trying to use that to work on special situations. It's really tough with the low red zone. It was good to see out here on day one. I saw a lot of good and a lot of bad without watching the tape.

"I thought Trey Lowe had a really good day in the low red zone, which is extremely hard. I thought we were able to take some of the option principles a lot quicker than what is for a lot of people that are doing that and have never done it."

Ty Keyes Gaining Experience

The now-former Taylorsville star suited up for the first time for Southern Miss practice. For Hall, his main priority is to get Keyes acclimated and slowly improve his skillset.

"You have to get a little better every day," Hall said. "We did a lot of stuff today that he is not accustomed to. When you talk about getting under center in the option."

"He's never really done that. It's a little different to him. I thought he had a few mistakes that he would like to fix. Overall, I thought he had a positive day. With any young kid that is in our program. We just want to get a little better every day."

Lowe was also impressed with the young quarterback and said that his goal is to help the young quarterback in any way he can.

"It goes fast," Lowe said. "It's fast-paced. I've been there. You just have to take it all in. You have to watch the film and try to get better. Then you try to correct those things the next thing. We are all trying to do the same thing, and we all have the same goal."

Frank Gore Jr. Also Adds Muscle

Like Lowe, Gore has also put on weight and is now up to the mid-190s after putting on eight pounds.

"I feel like I added all muscle," Gore said. "I feel great. I have put on all muscle. I feel great. I feel more explosive, faster and quicker. It'll help me stay healthy and keep me 100% throughout the whole season."

Racheem Booth's Player Career Over

Senior linebacker Racheem Boothe's career is now over after suffering a different knee injury in summer workouts. Boothe will stay with the team as a student coach.

Boothe missed last season after opting out while still recovering from a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.

"It's just a tough deal," Hall said. "Boothe is Southern Miss. He has an unbelievable attitude. He attacks every day in a positive way. He's a student coach, and he'll help us. I hope my two boys grow to be like Racheem Boothe. He's been a winner his whole life."

"Life's not fair. It's just not. You've got to take the circumstances we're given and make the most out of it every day, and Racheem knows that. He's dealing with terrible circumstances, but all he's done is try to lift up others around him. Everybody that listens to this, you need to hire him."