﻿ ﻿The Leaf River Rivalry is back.

The classic season-opening matchup between Petal and Hattiesburg had somewhat of a hiatus. To recap, the 2020 season was delayed two weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which left teams scrambling to reschedule games or just lose games altogether. The Petal-Hattiesburg was one of these games that fell victim. However, the two teams managed to keep the spirit of the rivalry by playing in a two-quarter scrimmage last year.

The rivalry game now enters a new chapter as newly hired Petal coach Allen Glenn makes his debut.

“Rivalry games are special,” Glenn said. “I’m new here, but I have heard of the friendly rivalry that Petal and Hattiesburg have. There is a lot of build-up around this game between the communities, with Petal and Hattiesburg being so close together. A lot of our kids know their kids. It’s always fun to play in a friendly rivalry.”

For Hattiesburg coach Tony Vance, it’s not only a positive to have the rivalry renewed, but a sign of relief that the season will be starting on time.

“I think the biggest thing is that, it’s Week 1, and we get to play a full game in the opening week,” Vance said. “We are excited about that just getting to play. I think that in itself is accomplishing something these days when you get to play each week. But we are excited about it. It’s a short trip across the Leaf River, and it’s a chance to play one of your rivals and get better.”

The upcoming matchup does have its fair share of challenges for each team. For Hattiesburg, the biggest challenge is the fact that the Tigers have to face a completely different team compared to last year.

“It’s a difficult challenge,” Vance said. “They have a brand new staff, a brand new coordinator and a new head coach. All you really have to go off of is two-quarters of film we got in a scrimmage. It’s one of those deals, as crazy as it may sound, to prepare your kids for what you have seen on film and go from there. I think it’ll be a good game. I told my coaches that it will be a game where we have to make in-game adjustments with what they are doing offensively and what they are doing defensively.

“The easy part for them is that we have been here for nine years, so they know who we are and what we are going to do. That’s just part of it, though.”

This year, the biggest thing that most will know about Hattiesburg is the Tigers’ defense that returns loads of experience. Last year, Hattiesburg was just minutes away from returning to the South State championship, and a large part of that was because of the Tigers’ defense. In Hattiesburg’s final six games last year, the Tigers averaged to allow just seven points per game. The Tigers have maintained that staple as they shut out McComb in their two-quarter scrimmage last week.

“They are very talented,” Glenn said. “Coach Vance does a great job with those guys over there. They can really, really run on defense. That’s one thing that really pops off on the tape is just how fast those guys are on that side of the ball and how physical they try to play. We have our work cut out for me.”

Petal has a predominantly young team, but like Hattiesburg, the bulk of its talent and experience is with its defensive linemen and linebackers, which according to Vance, is easy to notice on film. While Petal fell short in its scrimmage to Gulfport last week, the Panthers allowed just one touchdown.

“That defensive front really stood out to me,” Vance said.” There is a couple of guys in their secondary that are pretty good. Their inside linebackers do a great job of reading run keys and doing what they are supposed to do.”

A big name that stands out on Hattiesburg’s defense is the defensive end/linebacker Tabias Hinton, who is rated as a four-star recruit.

“He’s a great player,” Glenn said. “He’s a guy that is a Division I football player. He is a guy that is well-rounded. He plays physical and is fast. We definitely have to have our eyes on him and know where he is at all times.

“I think they play fast and put you in a bind defensively because of how fast they are. They play with great speed. That’s something that is at times hard to deal with. We have to make sure that we have great pre-snap alignment on defense and know where we are going to lineup depending on the formation they are in every play.”

While the defense is filled with experience, Hattiesburg’s offense will be the biggest question mark as it only returns four starters. Last week, the Tiger offense failed to score in their scrimmage.

“We are just trying to be better this week than we were last week,” Vance said. “That’s going to be key for us. We have young guys on the (offensive) side of the ball. That’s big for us.”

However, Glenn sees just as much talent in the Hattiesburg offense.

“On tape, I think their tailbacks and wideouts are pretty good,” Glenn said. “They are really good at the screen game. I think they are also pretty good on the offensive line too.

“I want to see our kids compete and play hard and play with an edge. That’s what we are about and what we hang our hat on. We want to be as physical as we can possibly be.”