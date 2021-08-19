Presbyterian Christian’s theme of last week was “finding a way” as the Bobcats pulled out a narrow win over Simpson Academy.

However, the Bobcats have to find a way to get better offensively. PCS missed its former workhorse Marquise Crosby in Week 1 as the run game struggled in the first half of last week. But to PCS’ credit, the Bobcats pulled together and ran for over 200 yards by the end of the night.

While it was PCS’ first time going live against another team, the Bobcats’ night was filled with penalties along with a pair of what could have been costly turnovers.

“We need to focus on getting better,” PCS coach Derek White said. “It’s about us. We cannot have blown plays, penalties, or missed assignments. We have to finish plays, and I think that’s where it all is. We also have to take care of the football, and we’ll be okay. We are on the verge. Going back and watching the film, we left a lot on the board. We probably could have put that game away early if we would have finished drives and if we don’t have turnovers or penalties or blown assignments. We probably could have scored 28 if we didn’t do things like that.”

Defensively, PCS forced four sacks and came up with four turnovers on the night. Yet White believes that his defense has a much higher ceiling.

“The defense played well, but it’s nowhere close to how they can play,” White said. “There is a lot of things they did that we are going to clean up. The thing I was most pleased with last week is that our kids found a way. That was the first time we hit somebody, and we didn’t play well. The kids found a way to battle and win a football game. Those are good things to go through and become a better football team.”

This week PCS will face Silliman Institute (LA.), who opened the season with a 13-6 win over Columbia Academy.

The Wildcats only played five games last year after Louisiana opted to delay the start of football season to October. But Silliman finished the year 2-3 as the Wildcats averaged 21 points per game with their air-raid style offense. On defense, Silliman allowed 32 points per game.

“They like to sling it around,” White said. “They throw it 85% to 90% of the time. They are a pretty good football team and do a lot of things well. They have some really long receivers. Their quarterback throws the ball well. Their running back runs the ball when he does run it (but) he doesn’t run it much.”

If the Bobcats win their upcoming matchup against the Wildcats, then it will be the first time White has started the season 2-0 in his now four-year tenure at PCS.

“We are just worrying about us right now,” White said. “I think we will get better throughout the year, but we have a long way to go.”

The game is scheduled to be played at Pearl River Community College at 7 p.m.