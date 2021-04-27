Petal basketball has officially named assistant Brandon Jennings to take over the role as head coach.

This comes after former coach Todd Kimble, who spent the last four seasons at the helm, stepped down. Jennings spent this past season as an assistant coach on Kimble’s staff. According to Jennings, spending a season under Kimble was a valuable learning experience.

“Building relationships with the guys was huge,” Jennings said. “We didn’t get to play a lot of games because of COVID but I am really excited for the group. I got to watch the junior high; the seventh grade group may be the best group in Petal. If I can keep those guys together then I think the future is really bright. Learning under a guy like Coach Kimble, who has college experience and has won everywhere he has been, was a huge asset for me.”

Prior to Petal, Jennings was head coach at Taylorsville for one season in which he guided the Tartars to an 18-7 record. Before Taylorsville, Jennings was head coach at Stringer for eight years, where he posted an overall record of 98-90.

“This a huge opportunity for me and my family,” Jennings said. “My wife will be teaching in the second grade and then I have three boys that are in the Petal School District. Then to play against some of the best competition in 6A, I believe this is toughest district in basketball, with Brandon, Oak Grove and Meridian. That’s some big time basketball.”