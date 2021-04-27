Trista Magee Whitman has officially been hired as the next head girls’ basketball coach at Forrest Country Agricultural High School. Whitman spent last season leading Stringer as a first-year head coach. Whitman’s squad finished 9-15 in her lone season but reached the second round of the 1A playoffs.

“I’m pumped about the administration, the school, the community,” Whitman said. “There is a real focus on wanting to build a program and a championship program specifically.

“It’s a situation where I love my kids at Stringer, but I get the opportunity to impact more kids’ lives, so I’m really excited.”

Whitman is a former standout at Presbyterian Christian and former Pine Belt Sports Area Player of the Year. At PCS, she was the school’s all-time scoring leader with more than 3,000 points.

“The area is what I am used to and one that we had on our schedule growing up and with me playing,” Whitman said. “Having (this area) back on the schedule is really cool. It gives me the opportunity to get more involved locally. I’m really excited to get started and put Forrest County’s name on the map as a true contender in this area.”

Whitman signed a scholarship with Alabama and appeared in 19 games in her freshman season. She then transferred to the University of Alabama at Birmingham for her final two seasons. In her senior year, she averaged 8.8 points per game.

“It’s been an awesome transition going from player to coach,” Whitman said. “I truly feel like I have gained more purpose in my life than I have ever known. I loved being a player, but to watch kids and their successes have been really phenomenal for me. It’s one thing for me to hit those shots, but to invest in kids every day, watch them grow and then get to see them make shots and those plays is a kind of reward that I can’t put into words.”