A fourth Southern Miss softball player has entered the transfer portal this season.

Pitcher Kaylan Ladner enter the portal on Tuesday, which makes her the fifth player to leave the program during this season.

Ladner has appeared in 23 games and started 16 for the Golden Eagles. The Kiln native, lead the team with 88 innings pitches, and struck out a team-high of 95 while recording a 2.70 earned run average this year.

This past season, Ladner also struck out 17 batters in game, which set the record for the most at the Southern Miss Softball Complex’s history

Ladner has been a three-year starter for the Golden Eagles. In her career she has thrown 193 innings and has recorded 169 strikeouts.

Earlier in the season, left fielder Madison Rayner, third baseman Maddie Vaquez and catcher Breanna Blakenship entered the transfer portal in February. Outfielder Caroline Casey also left the program in March.

Rayner was selected to the C-USA Preseason All-Conference team and led the nation in triples in the 2020 season.

Vasquez batted .250 in five appearances; Caroline Casey appeared in four games while Blakenship had yet to see any action.

Southern Miss currently holds a 20-25 overall record and stand at 2-10 in conference play.

The program will now carry 21 players on the roster with eight games left in the regular season.