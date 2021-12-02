The MHSAA Football State Championships will be at hosted at Southern Miss' M.M. Roberts Stadium.

The schedule for this year's games:

Friday, Dec. 3

Class 3A — 11 a.m.

Class 1A — 3 p.m.

Class 6A — 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 4

Class 4A — 11 a.m.

Class 2A — 3 p.m.

Class 5A — 7 p.m.

﻿4A: Columbia (13-1) vs Senatobia (12-2)

﻿Long before the 2021 season started, Columbia was considered the favorite for the 4A state championship title.

Like everyone predicted, the Wildcats are sure enough in the state championship game after defeating Poplarville in both the regular season and in South State. Columbia’s lone state championship win came in 1982, and their last appearance was in 1998.

The Wildcats are known for their stout defense, which has held teams to under one score in eight games this season. Leading that defense is Alabama commit Jaheim Oatis, who was named Mr. Football in Class 4A.

In the regular season, Oatis made 55 tackles, 22 tackles for loss and five sacks.

On offense, the Wildcats have a balanced attack between its run game and pass game.

At quarterback, Carter Smith has thrown for 1,462 yards, 16 touchdowns, four interceptions and has completed 65% of his passes.

At running back, Omar Johnson has run for 1,190 yards and 21 touchdowns on 169 carries, while Miguel Cook has put up 840 yards and 10 touchdowns on 115 carries.

For Senatobia (12-2), the road has been much different as the Warriors flew under the radar during the regular season.

Senatobia was clipped in its season-finale bid to win a region championship against Clarksdale, yet in the playoffs the Warriors have beaten what many thought were some of the best in the north by defeating Houston, West Lauderdale, Itawamba Agricultural and Caledonia.

In the 34-27 win over Caledonia last week, Senatobia running back Jordan Osborn ran for 171 yards and scored two touchdowns while quarterback Tyreese Hullette was 11 of 21 for 173 yards with a passing touchdown and two more rushing touchdowns. The Warriors will now hope to win their first state championship since 2004, which is also their last appearance.

Senatobia has shown that it can play with some of the best Mississippi can offer, but it will be seen if the Warriors can penetrate Columbia’s elite defense.

﻿5A: Picayune (13-1) vs West Point (11-2)

﻿This 5A state championship features what many consider to be the best teams representing the north and south.

This is the third time West Point and Picayune are meeting in the state championship. West Points won the meetings in 2018 and 2019.

West Point, which is making its sixth straight state championship appearance, is looked at as the favorite.

The Green Wave (11-2) have not lost a football game on the field this with their only two losses coming from COVID forfeits.

West Point has a trio of running backs in their offensive arsenal, including two 1,000-yard rushers. Cameron Young is the main workhorse, who has put up 1,344 yards and 18 touchdowns on 165 carries. Keshawn Henley has rushed for 1,042 yards and 16 touchdowns, while Kahnen Daniels has run for 988 yards and eight touchdowns.

Defensively, West Point has only given up more than 20 points to opponents only two times this season.

On the season, Picayune’s lone defeat came in a 27-13 loss to D’Iberville, but since then, the Maroon Tide have won 10 straight games with its offense exploding. In that span, Picayune has averaged 44 points per game, with it scoring less than 30 points twice.

Similar to West Point, Picayune (14-1) also features a strong rushing attack, but unlike the Green Wave, heavily depends on one running back. Dante Dowdell has rushed for 2,406 yards and 26 touchdowns on 304 carries. Complimenting Dowdell in the backfield is Chris Davis, who has put up 814 yards and 15 touchdowns.

On defense, Picayune has three different players that have registered at least 100 tackles, but leading the team is Amarion Tyson, who has recorded 169 tackles.

A win for Picayune would be the program’s first since 2013 and sixth overall.

With both teams being so similar, this will likely be a matter of which defense can win the turnover battle.

﻿6A: Madison Central (12-1) vs Brandon (11-2)

﻿The 6A state title bout is a Week 2 rematch, but a lot has changed since then.

In the first meeting between Madison Central and Brandon, the Jaguars held a 21-13 lead at the half, but a 14-point fourth-quarter sealed the Jaguars’ 42-19 win.

In Madison Central’s win, quarterback Vic Sutton scored three touchdowns while running back Robert Dumas Jr. ran for 144 yards and two touchdowns.

The Jaguars, who seek their first state championship win since 1999, have rolled through teams since their narrow 35-28 loss to Starkville in Week 4. Since then, Madison Central has won nine straight games, outscoring teams 339-74, and avenged its loss to Starkville by defeating the Yellowjackets in the North State championship.

Yet Madison Central suffered a key injury to Sutton, who went down in the second round of the playoffs. Filling in for Sutton last week was Jake Norris, who was 5-for-9 and threw for 43 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 38 yards.

The main threat of the Jaguars’ offense is their running backs Dumas and De’Andre Pullen. Dumas has put up 1,011 yards and 21 touchdowns, while Pullen has run for 982 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Brandon, which is seeking its first state title in school history, has won 11 straight games since its loss to Madison Central.

Like the Jaguars, Brandon has also lost a key part of its offense with running back Nate Jones IV, who ran for over 1,400 yards for the Bulldogs. Filling in the role has been Jarvis Durr, who has rushed for 984 yards and 15 touchdowns.

At quarterback, the Bulldogs depend on Landon Varnes, who has thrown for 2,004 yards and 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. His top two targets are Lester Miller and Devin Thigpen, who have combined to haul in 1,491 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Both teams appear to be peaking at the right time, but it’s hard to see this game being a repeat of their earlier matchup. This game could easily go one way or the other.