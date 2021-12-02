The MHSAA Football State Championships will be at hosted at Southern Miss' M.M. Roberts Stadium.

The schedule for this year's games:

Friday, Dec. 3

Class 3A — 11 a.m.

Class 1A — 3 p.m.

Class 6A — 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 4

Class 4A — 11 a.m.

Class 2A — 3 p.m.

Class 5A — 7 p.m.

1A: Bay Springs (11-3) vs Simmons (13-0)

﻿This is one of the few matches of the state championship games that features preseason favorites.

For 1A powerhouse Simmons, it’s the Blue Devils’ first state championship appearance since 2018, which was hosted in Hattiesburg. Simmons is hoping to pick up its fourth state title and first since 2017.

Simmons (13-0) hardly faced challenges this season. Defensively, the Blue Devils shut out eight of their opponents and have outscored teams 686-56. The only team to have offensive success against Simmons’ defense was Biggersville, who was the defending North State champions in a 66-30 loss.

Simmons’ defense is led by defensive tackle Tymon Wells, who has recorded 77 tackles, 36 tackles for loss and 19 sacks.

On offense, the Blue Devils have been led by their running back-quarterback brother duo. Junior quarterback Dee Rush has thrown for 959 yards, 16 touchdowns, one interception and completed 70% of his passes while rushing for 763 yards and 17 touchdowns.

The bulk of the offensive damage has stemmed from senior running back Vontrez Rush, who was named 1A’s Mr. Football. Rush has run for 2,205 yards and 36 touchdowns and has caught 12 passes for 169 yards and three touchdowns.

Representing the South is Bay Springs (11-1). The Bulldogs have been to the state championship three different times in program history but have never won. This is their first appearance since 2016, which was a 22-8 loss to Calhoun City.

Two of the three of the Bulldogs’ losses were from COVID forfeits earlier in the season. Bay Springs’ only on-the-field loss was to Scott Central, which is playing for the 2A state championship. Since the loss to Scott Central, the Bulldogs have rattled off 10 straight wins.

Like Simmons, Bay Springs’ defense has been dominant, having posted six different shutouts and outscoring teams 442-64.

Bay Springs’ most notable defensive player is defensive end Cartize Booth, who has made 64 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks and two fumble recoveries. Notably, the Bulldog defense has forced 31 turnovers this season.

On offense, Bay Springs has relied on the running back combo of Tyrick Jones and Anthony Ross, who are both 1,000-yard rushers. In 135 carries, Jones has rushed for 1,152 yards and 17 touchdowns, while Ross has put up 1,090 yards and nine touchdowns in 126 carries.

Surprisingly, this is the first-ever meeting between Simmons and Bay Springs. With both teams being run-heavy and relying on dominant defense, this game could come down to sustaining long drives and perhaps whoever can find a spark with the passing game.

﻿2A: Scott Central (14-0) vs Lefore County (10-3)

﻿Out of all the games in the state championship matchups, Scott Central is probably the favorite team to win.

Scott Central is looking to win its third state title in program history, and its first since 2018, which was also held at Southern Miss.

The Rebels (14-0) have pulled off some notable non-district wins against Mendenhall, Bay Springs and Newtown County. In the playoffs, Scott Central has dominated and outscored teams 228-61.

Scott Central’s quarterback Quez Goss is easily the root of the Rebel’s success this season. Goss has thrown for 2,447 yards, 35 touchdowns, four interceptions and has completed 60% of his passes. Goss has also run for 329 yards and five touchdowns.

At wide receiver, Goss has four different receivers with over 30 catches. His top target is Dee Burks, who has hauled in 54 catches for 942 yards and 14 touchdowns.

On defense, the Rebels have two notable impact performers. Defensive back Jhatavious Slack has come down with 10 interceptions this season, along with 36 tackles and three touchdowns. Defensive end Zechariah Parodi has recorded 88 tackles, 28 tackles for loss, six sacks and three fumble recoveries.

Leflore County (10-3) is making its first-ever state championship appearance. The Tigers’ 10 wins are also the most in school history.

Leflore County overcame a 1-3 slow start to the year. Since a 28-26 loss to Gentry, the Tigers have rattled off nine straight wins. The key for Leflore County has been tailback Dekari Johnson.

In the playoffs, Leflore County pulled out three straight narrow victories with a 12-6 win over Northside, a 14-13 win over East Webster and a 24-22 win over Charleston.

Scott Central’s offense will be difficult for Leflore County to both keep up with and slow down. However, if the Tigers manage to keep the game within one score, Leflore County has proven that it can stay resilient and pull out close wins. Yet, a win for Lefore County would easily be the biggest upset of the state championship games.

﻿3A: Jeff Davis County (9-4) vs Amory (10-3)

﻿The 3A state championship features a pair of teams that had to overcome slow starts to the year.

However, it may be no surprise that Jefferson Davis County is back in the state championship game. For the Jaguars, this will be their third state championship appearance since 2017.

The Jaguars started the year 0-4 but faced a brutal non-district stretch against Picayune (41-33), D’Iberville (27-7), Mendenhall (34-27) and Columbia (34-7). Two of those teams are playing for state championships in their respective classifications.

Since the loss to Columbia, JDC has won nine straight games. The Jaguars have averaged 42 points per game on offense in the nine-game span and have allowed 14.8 points per game.

Guiding Jefferson Davis County is 3A’s Mr. Football Malcom Hartzog, who got it done in all phases of the game for the Jaguars.

At running back, Hartzog finished the regular season with 1,231 yards and 28 touchdowns on 71 carries while hauling in seven catches for 163 yards and three touchdowns. He also had seven two-point conversion rushes and six kickoff returns for touchdowns.

On defense, Hartzog made 23 tackles, seven tackles for loss, three interceptions, seven pass break ups and one fumble return for a touchdown.

Amory, which is searching for its first state championship since 1998, is under the leadership of first-year head coach Brooks Damper. The Panthers (10-3) started the season 0-2.

Amory suffered losses to Itawamba Agricultural and Caledonia to open the year and had a 2-3 record midway through the regular season. Since the Panthers’ fifth game, Amory won eight straight games. In that span, Amory outscored teams 299-64.

One of the keys to success for the Panthers has been quarterback Jatarian Ware, who replaced four-year starter Hunter Jones. This season Ware has thrown for eight touchdowns and has raceked up 17 rushing touchdowns.

Both teams have featured turnaround success and appear to be peaking at the right time. While JDC has the most recent success in state championship games, Amory’s balanced offense could create problems for the Jaguars.