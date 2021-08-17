Southern Miss football held its first scrimmage on Tuesday with less than a week of practices left in fall camp.

In typical scrimmage fashion, the day had its fair share of positives and negatives on the day. The Golden Eagles ran over 160 plays that saw equal distribution between the first, second and third teams. The first half of the scrimmage was live football, while the second half focused more on third-down situations.

"I saw some good from both ways," Southern Miss coach Will Hall said. "I thought the defense really dominated the first part of the third down, and then I thought the offense dominated the second part. As a head coach, it's what you kind of want to see, which is back and forth. If one side dominated the other, then we probably wouldn't have a very good football team."

Top Highlight

The best sequence of the day came in the first two plays. Redshirt sophomore quarterback Trey Lowe first connected with junior wide receiver Jason Brownlee, who made his first return to practice after going down with an injury last week for a 40-yard play. Lowe then connected with freshman running back Frank Gore Jr. for a 35-yard touchdown.

Brownlee finished the day with two catches for 85 yards.

"Jason Brownlee, early, made some plays," Hall said. "It's good to get him back. He's a playmaker."

Trey Lowe's Solid Again

Overall, Lowe had an efficient day as he was 12-for-21 with two touchdowns and one interception. Lowe also scored on a 1-yard touchdown run. Lowe's second touchdown of the day came on a 10-yard pass to redshirt junior running back Darius Maberry.

"I thought Trey Lowe had a really good day," Hall said. "He missed one corner route for a touchdown that he would like to have back."

Lowe's only folly of the day was a pick-six interception to Josh Perry, who returned it for 29 yards. On what looked to be a screen pass to Gore, who fell, Perry read the play and made a leaping catch at the line of scrimmage to score.

Lowe bounced back from that on his next drive as he went 3-for-4 and threw for 74 yards and scored his touchdown run.

Frank Gore Continues To Shine

Like Lowe, Gore was also impressive as he put up 145 all-purpose yards on the day. Gore ran for 77 yards and added another 68 yards in the air, including the touchdown from Lowe.

Gore gave up a turnover as he coughed up a fumble after making a 17-yard catch.

"Outside of the ball on the ground, he played really well," Hall said. "He is becoming a leader. He impacts people in a positive way. I've got nothing but good to say about him. He can remedy (the fumble)."

Defense Forces Turnovers

Despite being without Hayes Maples, Swayze Bozeman and Santrell Latham, the Golden Eagle defense managed to come up with four turnovers on the day.

Along with Gore's fumble and Lowe's pick-six, freshman quarterback Tee Wee was also picked off by both Josh Carr and Caleb Garner. Redshirt senior Rachaun Mitchell also came up with Gore's fumble.

Sophomore Averie Habas stepped up at the thin linebacker position as he came up with three sacks, with the defense having four other Golden Eagles record sacks.

Backup Quarterback

According to Hall, the backup quarterback job is still very much open, with neither Webb nor freshman Ty Keyes finding separation in the scrimmage.

"We played really poorly at the backup quarterback position," Hall said. "Both guys' heads were spinning, which is somewhat normal and maybe something we have to correct. I thought they really didn't rise to the occasion today, but they are both talented kids and young. It's the first scrimmage for Ty Keyes and second one that Tee Webb has been live.

"I coach the quarterbacks, so that's on me. I take full responsibility for that. We have to get our eyes right."

Webb threw 115 yards and was 12-of-24, while Keyes was 7-of-13 for 126 yards.

"We saw a lot of sacks with the young guys in there," Hall said. "We were a little outmanned with the third group, but most of those were on the quarterback. (The sacks) weren't on the offensive line, so I don't feel like that was an offensive line issue.

"We have got to coach better. I'm the quarterback coach, and I sucked today. I have to teach these young men and do a better job."

Other Key Notes

Sophomore Jakarius Caston led the wide receivers with four catches for 107 yards.

Redshirt junior kicker Briggs Bourgeois was perfect on the day after making two PATs and all three of his field goals with his long going for 38 yards.

Redshirt junior defensive lineman Tahj Sykes went down with a lower leg injury on the third drive of the day. Sykes needed help off the field, but he was walking on his own strength on the sidelines.