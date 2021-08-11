This is now my fifth year putting this list together, and it seems like it gets harder every year. For whatever reason, I have enjoyed doing it even though sometimes it gets stressful.

In typical fashion, this area is filled with talented football players, and I’m sure I have left somebody off this list that easily could be on here. Luckily, the beauty of this outlet is that we do have the All-Area team at the end of the season, which in my opinion, is more important to make rather than the preseason stuff.

In no particular order, here are my top 10 football players in the Pine Belt area.

Jonathan Edwards - DL

Jonathan Edwards is one of the several star filled defensive players on Lumberton’s team. As a defensive lineman, Edwards recorded 95 tackles, 21.5 tackles for loss and five sacks. Edwards averaged seven tackles per game and two tackles for loss per game in 12 games played last year.

Carter Edwards - OL

Many will rightfully remember PCS running back Marquis Crosby and his senior season as he set the state’s single-season rushing of 3,678. However, what some forget is Crosby’s talented offensive line that Carter Edwards anchored.

Standing at 6-feet-6-inches and weighing 275 pounds, Edwards is one of the top offensive linemen in the Pine Belt. Edwards committed to Colorado but held offers from Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Central Florida.

Shavante Toney - RB/LB

Shavante Toney has big shoes to fill as he’ll replace star running back Robert Henry as the go-to running back. However, Toney is the ideal person to replace Henry. Toney ran for 577 yards and eight touchdowns while averaging 6.4 yards per carry. At the same time, Toney is one of the Panthers’ top linebackers as he racked up 72 tackles, 12.5 TFLs, three sacks and two forced fumbles.

Jaylen Aborom - DB

The junior defensive back is the classic definition of a ball hawk. Aborom broke out in the second half of Oak Grove’s championship season. Aborom led the area in interceptions after coming down with six in the second half of the season, with almost of all of them coming in key moments of the Warriors’ games. Three of his interceptions were returned for touchdowns, all of which occurred in the playoffs, including the state championship game.

Christopher Buckhalter - DL

PCS nose guard Christopher Buckhalter caused plenty of headaches for defenses last season. Last year, he racked 69 tackles, 30 TFLs, six sacks, two fumble recoveries and an interception. Buckhalter is explosive and can kill an opposing team’s offensive momentum on any given play.

Rodney Parker - QB/DB

Parker is another special two-way player that Lumberton will depend on this year. This will be his first year assuming full-time duties at quarterback after splitting the role into the previous two seasons with Robert Henry. Last season, Parker threw for 591 yards, five touchdowns, one interception and held a 62% completion rate. He also ran for 652 yards, seven touchdowns and averaged 8.3 yards per carry.

Parker also switches between strong safety and linebacker and recorded 69 tackles, five TFLs and an interception.

Tabias Hinton - OLB/DE

Hinton continues Hattiesburg tradition of having talented defensive linemen. The junior, who switches between defensive end and outside linebacker, came up with 18.5 sacks and made 77 tackles for the Tigers last year. Hinton is ranked as a four-star recruit by 247sports and holds offers from Michigan, Mississippi State and Southern Miss.

Tyrell Pollard - WR

Tyrell Pollard is one of the state’s top wide receivers and arguably the best in Class 6A. The senior was the top target in Oak Grove’s passing game as he hauled in 50 catches, 987 yards and 15 touchdowns in his first year with the program. Pollard holds six Division I offers from UAB, Western Kentucky, Troy, Louisiana-Lafayette, Southeastern-Louisiana and Nicholls State.

James Ford - LB

Sumrall’s tackling machine is one of the hardest hitting players in the area, and for the second year in a row, James Ford put up over 115 tackles. However, he made 118 total tackles last season, with 76 of those being solo tackles in just eight games. For comparison, in his sophomore year, he made 120 tackles in 11 games. In the 2020 season, he also recorded 13 TFLs, five sacks, three interceptions and two forced fumbles.

Kabe Barnett - QB

Like his teammate Tyrell Pollard, quarterback Kabe Barnett is one of the top in the state and arguably the best in Class 6A. In his first year as the starter, Barnett threw for 2,384 yards, 36 touchdowns, five interceptions while completing 62% of his passes. He also ran for 443 yards and eight touchdowns. In three different games last year, Barnett threw for five touchdowns. He also put up a 71% completion rate in the state championship game. It’s safe to say Barnett will be the x-factor in helping Oak Grove get back to the state championship game.