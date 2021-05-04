Two more Southern Miss softball players have left the program, which brings the total number of players to transfer or leave this year to 11.

Sources confirmed to Pine Belt Sports that outfielder Kaley Fruge and pitcher Karsen Pierce left the program on Monday.

Pierce, who entered the transfer portal, both hit and pitched for the Golden Eagles as she batted .277 and hit five home runs in 37 games. In the circle, Pierce led the team with a 2.54 ERA while posting 61 strikeouts in 14 appearances and 10 starts.

Fruge, who appeared in 14 games while started nine, batted .136 on the year.

Two weeks ago, pitchers Rylie Atherton, Kaylan Ladner and Makenna Pierce, sister of Karsen Pierce, all entered the transfer portal.

Both Makenna Pierce and Ladner were three-year starters, while Atherton had yet to see any action.

Mississippi State transfer Taylor Middlebrook and freshman Reese Earlywine, who opted to enter the transfer portal, left in early April. Outfielder Caroline Casey left the program in March.

In February, left fielder Madison Rayner, third baseman Maddie Vaquez and catcher Breanna Blakenship entered the transfer portal.

Rayner was selected to the C-USA Preseason All-Conference team and led the nation in triples in the 2020 season.

Vasquez batted .250 in five appearances; Caroline Casey appeared in four games, while Blakenship had yet to see any action.

The Golden Eagles end the year with a 22-31 overall record and a 4-16 mark in conference play.

The program’s roster now totals 15 players and would return just one pitcher from this past season.