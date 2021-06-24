Ryanne Hornsby is good. How good, you ask? Well, the junior pitcher’s numbers speak for her.

In the 2021 season, she struck out 223 batters while walking 45. She had seven different games where she struck out 11 or more batters, with her season-high being 17, not to mention she also threw four no-hitters. She also threw 13 shutouts, with six of those happening consecutively. In 180.2 innings pitched, which according to Maxpreps, led the state, she posted a 0.97 ERA that ranked sixth in the state.

Not to mention, Hornsby also held a batting average of .409 as she drove in 23 RBIs, hit six doubles and three home runs.

Her efforts in both the circle and batter’s box are what earned her Pine Belt Sports Softball Player of the Year.

“It really means a lot,” Ryanne Hornsby said. “It just shows how much work I have put in and how much work my team has put in. It’s great that it’s all paying off.”

The two things that have made the William Carey commit so successful are her mental toughness and stamina. According to her coach, dad and Pine Belt Sports Coach of the Year, Benjy Hornsby, that mentality inside the circle played a huge role in his team’s success.

“I knew Ryanne was going to be pretty solid in the circle,” Benjy Hornsby said. “She always wants the ball. I’ve never seen a pitcher as mentally tough as her. She’ll give up hits or a home run and just shrug it off and take down the next batter. I’ve never seen a player like that, and I know other people are that way, but I personally have never seen that.”

Dealing with her workload and stamina played a large role for Ryanne Hornsby, especially in the playoffs. In the regular season, she pitched multiple games in a week but had one or two days to recover. However, during the 6A playoffs, unlike the regular season, Ryanne had to pitch three consecutive games in two days. The playoffs feature a best of three series, but Games 2 and 3 are played as a doubleheader if needed. For Oak Grove, with the exception of the first round of the playoffs, the Lady Warriors had to play two elimination games after losing the first game of the doubleheader.

“During the regular season, a day or two break between games, she’s okay,” Benjy Hornsby said. “In the playoffs, you play three games in a row, and that can be strenuous on your arm. For Ryanne, I think she had enough recovery time and was throwing her best softball at the very end.”

In a span of three games, Ryanne Hornsby could throw upward to 300 pitches in two days. According to her, building and maintaining her stamina during the COVID-19 pandemic was a major focus.

“I work a lot on my stamina,” Ryanne Hornsby said. “In the offseason, I work on trying to throw multiple games over the course of a week. It’s just about maintaining that so I can keep doing that and giving my best for my team.

“When COVID happened, it really gave me a lot of time to better myself as a player. I think that helped me tremendously. I did a lot of pitching. I couldn’t go anywhere to pitch because I usually go to the field house. We set up a pitching mound in the backyard and just pitched and pitched since we had nothing else to do.”

On top of having to deal with the stamina aspect, with Ryanne pitching every game for the Lady Warriors, that meant lineups had the opportunity to see her at least nine times in a series.

“It becomes more difficult because the hitter will see you more,” Ryanne Hornsby said. “They see what you throw and make adjustments. You just have to make adjustments with them. It does get difficult.

“I like to stick with what I am comfortable with and what I know I can throw best. As we get deeper into the game, I just make sure to spin it better and work out of the zone and get them to chase. Just little things like that to throw them off.”

Luckily, Ryanne Hornsby can throw six different pitches, including a fastball, changeup, screwball, and drop ball, with her go-to pitches being the curveball and rise ball. At the same time, another critical mental aspect for her was knowing that she could trust her defense and did not have to concentrate on getting strikeouts and found that her strength was allowing her defense to work.

“I feel like I’ve found what strengths I have with pitching,” Ryanne Hornsby said. “I really feel like I have found what works. It’s just not overdoing it, and I know it’s like that for a lot of people.

“(But) trusting my defense knowing that they have my back and can hit it (was important). I could relax, pitch it and let my defense work.”

Her mental toughness was best seen after suffering losses, as she pitched even better after losing a game. In the playoffs, Oak Grove lost Game 2 of the quarterfinals to Northwest Rankin 6-2 and then in the South State Championship, lost 7-0 in Game 2. Ryanne Hornsby managed to hold on to a one-run win against Northwest Rankin and Brandon, which helped punch Oak Grove’s ticket to the 6A state championship.

“Ever since she has been about 12 years old, when she steps in that circle, there is no emotion,” Benjy Hornsby said. “It’s just all fire. I think she is finally coming into her own as far as being a softball player.”