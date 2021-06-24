It’s not abnormal for a coach to have their own child on their sports team. But Oak Grove’s case might be a little less common because both coach and player had a major impact for their team.

Head coach Benjy Hornsby and his daughter, junior pitcher Ryanne Hornsby, were both instrumental in helping Oak Grove get back to the state championship game for the first time since 2013.

Yes, Ryanne Hornsby’s pitching was absolutely needed in Oak Grove’s success as she logged over 200 strikeouts on the year. However, in Benjy Hornsby’s first full season as head coach, he guided the Lady Warriors to a 24-7 record and an undefeated region championship while replacing four starters, which earned him the honor of Pine Belt Sports Coach of the Year.

“That’s something that is going to take a while to wrap my head around,” said Benjy Hornsby on both himself and his daughter being honored with Area Coach and Player of the Year accolades. “Both of us being honored that way in the same season is very humbling. There is a lot of good coaches in this area and a lot of good ballplayers in this area.”

For Benjy, the pressure of following longtime Oak Grove coach Gary Iverson was something that sat in the back of his mind when he was elevated to the head coaching job in 2020’s shortened year.

“Maybe a little bit (of pressure) because Gary had coached here for so long, and he had produced such good teams for so long, but what helped the transition was that I was an assistant for three years before I took over as head coach,” Benjy Hornsby said. “I got to be here and see our culture and how things are to be done. I think it was an easy transition. I think once he felt that I knew what I was doing, he was able to retire and leave the program to me.”

On top of that, Oak Grove’s 2020 season was off to a dominant 9-1 start, but with the pandemic ending the season, the Lady Warriors lost four important seniors in Alex Perren, Bethany McCain, Lauren Perren and Ashja Walker. Those four seniors combined for a .522 batting average.

So in Benjy’s first full season, not only did he have to replace the firepower, but the Lady Warriors had to replace their third baseman, second baseman, shortstop and centerfielder. Despite the tall task, Benjy Hornsby had confidence in his team’s talent, but even he didn’t foresee their quick success as the Lady Warriors got off to another 9-1 start.

Replacing the four seniors were freshman centerfielder Bailey Bishop, sophomore second baseman Taryn Jackson, sophomore Mollie Kate Mitchell and junior Amulina Rummell. The four players filled the void seamlessly in the field, and while they only combined for a .226 average, they made up for that in extra-base hits as they combined to put up eight home runs, five triples, 20 doubles and 59 RBIs.

“A lot of (the success) was our younger players that had never started or never been at Oak Grove, and stepped in and played great on defense,” Benjy Hornsby said. “Our hitting came around a lot faster than I thought it would.

“It’s amazing because they are all great athletes, and they all picked up on it very quickly. W e graduated a majority of our infield last year and a big booster in the outfield. The four that came in and took those spots rolled right into it with great defense and great hitting. I was more worried about their age than anything else with one freshman and two sophomores, but they stepped up.”

At the same time, Benjy juggled coaching his daughter, which wasn’t exactly a challenge but rather an important part of the season for the two of them. Most coaches tend to be hard on their kids as they try to avoid the perception of playing favorites and because they want their child to be the ideal player. For Benjy, he had to step back and allow his daughter to become her own player.

“I think everybody who coaches their child tends to be harder on their child at first,” Benjy Hornsby said. “Once you start separating the two roles, it becomes easier.

“It’s nerve-racking to have both roles of coach and dad. I couldn’t be more proud of how she plays. There came a time when I had to not get onto her more than other players. There had to be a time when I just let her be her own player. She’s turning into a pretty good ballplayer.”

For Ryanne, she believes their dynamic on the field is simple and easy since they have such a mutual trust.

“We have a great bond,” Ryanne Hornsby said. “He gets me, and I get him. It’s pretty easy. I know what he is talking about. I know that he knows what I am talking about, and I know that he knows what I am talking about.”

Another key part of the season that Benjy Hornsby didn’t foresee was the grittiness of his crowd. Oak Grove played in three elimination games in the playoffs and narrowly won each game.

“Coming into the season, I knew that we had a good team and that we would compete,” Benjy Hornsby said. “What really shocked me was how much heart they had and drive they had. In the playoffs, the only time we played two games was against St. Martin. Everything else was a three-game series with us winning the first game, dropping the second but then battling back and winning the third and making the state championship.”

Ryanne Hornsby credits her dad’s relaxed nature for playing a key role in the team’s ability to persevere in each elimination game and for the team’s success throughout the season.

“He is very relaxed and handles it perfectly,” she said. “He didn’t put pressure on us to go out and win. Even though we didn’t win, we would have been uptight and wouldn’t have played as well as we did the whole season. Him allowing us to be ourselves as players and to just go out there and play the game we love, he did an amazing job as a coach.”

Looking ahead, Oak Grove returns the bulk of their state runner-up roster and graduates just three players.

“We’ll graduate three starters, but we have some players waiting that are ready to take their spots,” Benjy Hornsby said. “I feel good about next year. Our leadership will be there, our pitching will be there, and I think our bats should still be there, so it should be exciting next year.”