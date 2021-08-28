The pain is finally over for Sacred Heart. The Crusaders clobbered rival St. Patrick for a 41-13 win that snapped Sacred Heart’s 20-game losing streak.

“I’m so proud of the guys,” Sacred Heart coach Ed Smith said. “These guys have worked hard, especially this senior group. They have been through a whole lot in the last two years on and off the field.

“Just to see not just our players but the cheerleaders, the student body, and everybody else all felt that it was a long time coming. We had a great turnout from the student body. For them to still keep coming out and sticking in there with the team is a great feeling. I’m so happy for all of them. They have put so much in it and been through so much.”

Despite having just 20 players dressed out, Smith gave credit to the underclassmen for stepping up big in the win.

“We are in pretty good shape, I think, but it’s hot and humid,” Smith said. “They are playing every snap both ways. We started to have to get creative personnel-wise, and we had some ninth-graders that stepped in and let us rest. Those ninth-graders stepped up and made plays and kept us in there.”

Nick Pipkins and Anthony Boyette accounted for all of the teams’ touchdowns while kicker Jill Hall was 5-for-6 on PATs, as a bad snapped ruined her what would have been a perfect night.

“Our offensive line did a great job and creating a new line of scrimmage,” Smith said. “They gave us running lanes. Nick Pipkins and Hunter Boyette did a great job of running the football. Jill was five out of five, but we had a wet ball, so we had a wobbly snap for the hold, and so she barely missed that last one.

“We played a really complete game. We have a lot of first-game mistakes that we have to improve on.”

OTHER AREA SCORES:

PCS defeats Silliman Institute (La.) 42-2. The Bobcats move to 2-0 in head coach Derek White’s coaching tenure.

Mt. Olive handed North Forrest a 46-0 defeat in head coach Milton Talbert’s debut.