PETAL – It was by no means the prettiest football game.

Defenses flourished in a night that saw a combined 160 yards in penalties and 12 first downs, which equaled for the average offensive play to go for roughly four yards.

However, Petal defeated Hattiesburg 16-10 in the 2021 edition of the Leaf River Rivalry.

Yet the gleaming aspect of the night was that first-year Petal coach Allen Glenn earned his first win as a Panther.

"It feels great, and we are 1-0, (but) we played as sloppy as you can possibly play on offense," Glenn said. "Defense played lights out all night. We hung our hats with them. I'm proud of those guys."

Flags riddled the first half of the game, with 12 flying in the first quarter alone. Yet, the biggest highlight of the half was Petal quarterback Cayden Burger connecting with Trey Thoms for an 83-yard touchdown that gave the Panthers a 7-0 lead at the half.

"It gave us a spark," Glenn said. "They were loading the box on us, and we thought we could get over the top, and it worked out for us, but we have a lot to work on too."

In the second half, the Tigers took control of the time possession and field position as Hattiesburg's defense didn't allow Petal to pick up one first down. The Tigers put together a 10-play drive that put Hattiesburg on the 1-yard line, but Petal kept them out of the endzone. However, with Petal backed up at the 1-yard line, the Tigers forced a safety to get on the board and narrowed the score 7-2.

Following the safety, Hattiesburg fumbled on its next possession, allowing the Panthers to answer with a 36-yard field by Nate Jones to extend their lead 10-2.

The Tigers maintained the momentum on the next drive as Tavares Wade found Jack Jackson for a 27-yard touchdown. John Weathersby then punched in the 2-pt conversion to tie the game at 10-10 midway through the fourth quarter.

"I'm proud of our kids' effort," Hattiesburg coach Tony Vance said. "They never quit. They were down but never quit. They kept battling. We gave ourselves a chance—too many turnovers, not enough offensive production. Our defense played way too many snaps tonight.

"There were a lot of flags. It was a typical first game. You never want to have that many flags or turnovers. We just have to do a better job and regroup."

Both teams had their chances to score in the game's final minutes, but the Tigers threw an interception while Petal coughed up a fumble, which killed any chance of a game-winning drive and sent the game to overtime.

Hattiesburg received the ball first, but Petal's defense made a stand, with Zion Edwards coming up with an interception on fourth and long.

"Zion is the leader of our team and is the bell cow," Glenn said. "When he speaks, they listen. He made a heck of a play. He is playing at about 85% on a bum ankle, so I'm proud of him."

Petal's Ryan Poole, who ran for 87 yards on 27 carries, ended the game on the first snap of their overtime drive as he scored from 10-yards out.

"My linemen, those are my best friends, said they were going to seal it," Poole said. "They did their job, and I did mine, and we pulled out a win. We have a young quarterback, so the run game needed to be strong, but we'll get it together."

"(Poole is) a guy that we can give it to over and over again," Glenn added. "He's a guy that works his tail off in the weight room, and he showed it tonight."

For Hattiesburg, the Tigers put up just 274 yards on 61 plays. Wade rushed for 148 yards on 20 carries and threw for 50 yards as he was 4-of-6 with a touchdown and interception.

"We have to get better offensively, no doubt," Vance said. "We also have to be better on defense and special teams. It's the first game of the year. We are blessed to be able to play. I'm proud of our guys' effort. They didn't quit. We will get better. I promise that."

Like the Tigers, Petal had a difficult time finding yards, with the Panthers totaling 186 yards on 47 plays.

"Coach Vance and those guys do an unbelievable job," Glenn said. "They have a lot of great players over there. They are going to win a lot of football games.

"Offensively, we have some things to fix, but hey, we're 1-0, and that's all that matters."

Next week Petal will host Brookhaven while Hattiesburg travels to play Ocean Springs.