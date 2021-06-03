﻿Once major playoff rivals in the South, Sumrall and West Lauderdale renew their acquittance fittingly enough in the 4A state championship series this week. Since 2000, the two programs have combined to win 10 state championship titles. The duo’s championship matchup is a rematch of the 2019 South State series, which ended with Sumrall punching their ticket back to Trustmark Park.

Yet this season’s matchup will be somewhat different compared to their past meetings. Sumrall features its traditional powerhouse pitching and an offense that’s aggressive around the bases. West Lauderdale, which typically follows that same model, is uncharacteristically a heavy swinging team that will rely on big hits, which creates a classic battle of strength versus strength.

Sumrall is small ball team that manufactures runs and relies on its pitching. West Lauderdale is the opposite and is more of a team that depends on its lineup to overcome pitching staffs.

“If you had to put a tag on them, they are always well-coached,” Sumrall coach Andy Davis said. “You can’t take advantage of anything because they are going to hit. They have always pitched the ball well. To beat West Lauderdale you have got to string together hits. Defensively they don’t make errors. They are one of the best 4A hitting teams we have seen.”

How they got here

Both Sumrall and West Lauderdale rolled through the playoffs as each team put up 9-1 records.

Sumrall blew past Raymond and outscored them 34-0. The Bobcats rolled and came up with a come from behind 7-6 win over Vancleave and then followed with a dominant 15-7 win.

Sumrall’s only bump in the road came against North Pike, who downed the Bobcats in Game 2 of the series. Sumrall managed to hold off North Pike for a 4-3 extra innings win.

Lastly, Sumrall swept Stone to secure the program’s ninth South State title.

West Lauderdale made quick work of New Albany and then came away with two 1-0 wins against Itawamba Agricultural.

Corinth handed the Knights their only playoff loss in Game 2 of the third round series. However, West Lauderdale bounced back from the 7-4 defeat with a 10-2 win.

Finally, the Knights took care of business against Mooreville in North State.

Pitching matchups

Both teams for the most part have a select group of starting pitchers.

For Sumrall, ace left-hander Kros Sivley headlines the group with Andrew Knight and Levi Odom being tough arms as they post ERAs of 1.12 and 1.02, respectively. As a pitching staff, the Bobcats have logged a 1.31 ERA. Sivley’s 0.94 ERA is the best among the Sumrall starters, which is complimented by his 122 strikeouts.

According to West Lauderdale coach Jason Smith, trying to beat Sivley will be a major challenge for his lineup.

“We know going into the series that Sumrall is a great opponent,” Smith said. “They do things the right way.

“(Sivley) has had a tremendous career at Sumrall. We have faced him before, but we know it’ll be a big challenge. We know what to kind of expect with Sumrall with their competitiveness and all that stuff. I think it’ll be a difference facing him as a senior.”

West Lauderdale has relied heavily on Mason Willis, Dylan Brown and Brett Busbea.

Willis, who is one of three players that played a role in the 2019 South State championship game against Sumrall, is the Knights’ ace pitcher. The right-hander has logged 94 strikeouts and given up just 17 walks.

“He has pitched in a lot of big ball games for us over his career,” Smith said. “He’s 13-1 on the season. He throws in the mid to low 80s. He mixes up three different pitches and can locate. He does a good job of keeping hitters off balance.”

Wilkerson is drastically different compared to Willis as he throws significantly slower to compliment his different arm slot.

“Wilkerson is a senior left-handed pitcher,” Smith said. “He throws 77 to 79 mph. He mixes up four different pitches and kind of throws backwards. He does a good job of keeping hitters off balance and controlling the running game.”

Finally, coming on in the second half of the season for the Knights is Busbea, who is a sophomore right-hander.

“He is a sophomore right-handed pitcher,” Smith said. “He throws between 84 and 87 mph. He throws the fastball well for a strike and works everything off it.”

Lineups

West Lauderdale’s lineup has batted .332 this season, which includes 77 doubles, seven triples and 21 home runs.

According to Smith, adjusting his team’s offensive approach was somewhat of a challenge this season.

“We have some good high school pitching that will be able to throw strikes and mix up pitching,” Smith said. “We have the ability to swing the bat as well. Traditionally we are known for bunting and playing small ball. That’s just not our identity as much this year.”

The top of the lineup is West Lauderdale’s most dangerous part of the order. Leadoff hitter Leighton Jenkins posts a .333 average, along with four home runs and 12 doubles while driving in 27 RBI.

Brooks Buchanan, who bats third, bat .394 and has driven in 22 RBI. Busbea, who hits fourth, rounds out the top of order as he leads the team with a .408 average and has driven in 35 RBI.

“We have found that our identity is more of a big inning as opposed to manufacturing runs,” Smith said. “That’s developed over the course of the season and playing to the strength of your players.”

As a team, Sumrall has hit .310 this season. The Bobcat lineup is led by shortstop Marshall Phillips, who holds a .339 average, has driven in a team-high of 46 RBI and hit a team-high of five home runs. Other key members of the lineup are Cade Dedeaux and Hayden Nored, who holds batting averages of .373 and .354, respectively.

Both Sumrall and West Lauderdale are both aggressive around the bases with each having more than 100 steals as team.

Both coaches agreed that defense and the play of the catchers could dictate the outcome of the series.

“You go to Trustmark Park and dead center is 400 feet,” Davis said.

You have to position the outfielders just right. Then you have to worry about a passed ball because their back stop is way back there. Any extra play is huge in the series.”

First pitch for Friday’s game is set for 4 p.m.