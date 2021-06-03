﻿I really hate the fact that I am entertaining this group of crazy fans. However, it’s hard to ignore the outcry on social media after Southern Miss baseball fell short to Louisiana Tech this past Saturday.

If you read the various social media platforms you may have seen some fans, let’s just say, very open to the thought that Southern Miss baseball coach Scott Berry should be fired or that “USM needs new blood” or “They need a new direction to win.”

Now I understand emotions were high and people were upset, but to simply put it...that’s just dumb.

First, let’s look at what happened on Saturday. Yes, Southern Miss blew two big leads to their rival team, that they have played a ridiculous 11 times now.

Louisiana Tech’s top four hitters are fifth-year seniors and arguably one of the most experienced lineups you’ll see in college baseball. On the opposite side is Southern Miss, which has only four seniors on its entire roster. This is a young Southern Miss team. A youthful team that has had the Golden Eagles ranked in the Top 25 in the country by numerous national polls for the entire second half of the season.

The Pitching Change

I addressed the bullpen pitching change of Dustin Dickerson in one of my stories in this paper so I’ll keep it short. When you play a team 11 times, there are no more surprises, so bringing in a hard-throwing fresh arm, I believe, was not a bad idea. People have forgotten that Dickerson was West Jones’ ace pitcher in their last 5A state championship. He was also recruited to pitch for Southern Miss, but a shortened COVID-19 year kept that from happening. Then with a deep pitching staff there wasn’t ever a need for it.

Dickerson came out and did his job on the mound way better than the rest of the bullpen on Saturday. If a fly ball is caught, the game ends and you hooligans would be calling this group and coaches geniuses. It was high risk, high reward. The gamble didn’t pay off, but the Golden Eagles have a new and very viable option with Dickerson as he was topping at 96 mph on Saturday.

﻿Fire Berry? Really?

The notion to fire Scott Berry after the two losses was one of the silliest things I have seen from the Southern Miss “faithful.” It feels like the group of Ole Miss fans who call for Mike Bianco gone every year and yet they forget that he has made baseball in Oxford a national power.

It’s like people forgot that Berry had guided the Golden Eagles to four straight regular and conference tournament titles the last four years and now five straight NCAA tournament appearances. To you people who want Berry gone, well, be careful for what you wish.

As a Tulane fan and someone who has followed Conference USA through my youth, I think we can say the standard of baseball in the conference is what the Green Wave set in the early 2000s.

In case you forgot, yes, it’s also a small brag, they made seven regionals, three super regionals and two college world series appearances. I’ve always felt that everyone in C-USA has tried to duplicate that success.

When Rick Jones left, the program has never been the same, and in the past few years they have been mediocre at best.

Scott Berry’s career

Scott Berry is arguably the most successful coach in Southern Miss baseball history. Yes, Corky Palmer took the Golden Eagles to the CWS, and I think we can all agree he put USM baseball on the national map. However, Berry has very much kept the program there. He has won more conference titles than Palmer, and yes, C-USA isn’t what it used to be, but the point is that he has maintained and elevated USM’s dominance as a baseball power.

Saturday’s aftermath

Getting back to this upcoming week and the aftermath, let’s look at the big picture of not winning the C-USA tournament. I first want to clarify that I’m not one of those people who thinks teams should tank or lose on purpose. You play to win. BUT if there was ever a season for Southern Miss to not win the tournament, then this would be the year. Why you ask? Well, I think no matter who earns the right to host a regional out of C-USA, that it would have been the No. 16 national seed. That happened to La Tech, and if they advance to a super regional they will have to play No. 1 Arkansas, my pick to win the national championship. The best road for USM to make it back the CWS is staying on the road. What a better way to do that than to beat Ole Miss at home? That’s something fans would always remember.

Here is my final thought. Yes, La Tech won at home in Ruston this season, but now the Golden Eagles get the chance to return the favor with what will be a much more veteran roster and reclaim their lost title in Hattiesburg. I’ll see you guys in Oxford.

