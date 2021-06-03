PEARL – Numerous rain delays derailed the first game of the day at the MHSAA baseball state championships at Trustmark Park.

Those delays resulted in the cancelation of tonight’s 4A and 6A state championship games.

The weather delays began in the 2A game between Taylorsville and East Union, which was called after five and a half innings, with the Tartars winning 6-1.

The 4A state championship will now begin on Friday at 4 p.m. Game 2 will then be played on Saturday at 4 p.m.

If necessary, Game 3 will be played on Sunday at an unspecified time.