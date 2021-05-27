Southern Miss baseball won’t have to travel far for the NCAA tournament as the Golden Eagles head for the Oxford Regional hosted by Ole Miss.

Despite not appearing in the C-USA tournament championship game for the first time in four years, Southern Miss’ rating percentage index (RPI) of 22 was good enough to earn the Golden Eagles an at-large bid and reach the NCAA tournament for a fifth straight season.

Southern Miss (37-19) will be the No. 2 seed and will open against Florida State (30-22), the No. 3 seed, on Friday at 2 p.m. The Golden Eagles’ last game against Florida State was a 7-2 loss in the Tallahassee regional in 2016.

Top-seeded Ole Miss (41-19), which holds the No. 12 national seed, will play No. 4 Southeast Missouri State (30-22).

If Southern Miss wins, the Golden Eagles will play the winner of Ole Miss and Southeast Missouri State on Saturday.