RUSTON — Hunter Stanley pulled together a typical performance as he tied a C-USA tournament record of 14 strikeouts, but the senior pitcher put the outing together unexpectedly at two in morning.

Stanley's performance at the unlikely hour was key in helping Southern Miss coming away with an 11-1 run-rule against Western Kentucky in the opening round of the C-USA tournament.

Ironically enough, Southern Miss coach Scott Berry had several concerns for his team since his squad entered the tournament not having played in 10 days.

"We haven't played in 10 days other than just practicing and scrimmaging," Berry said. "I was a little concerned with how we would come out not having the competition, but certainly, they did what they needed to do real quick.

Stanley set the tone early on as he struck out the first batters of the game he saw. In fact, Stanley found himself tossing a perfect came mid-way through the sixth inning. However, WKU managed to notch its first in the inning with a one-out single to right field. While Stanley retired the next two batters, he admits he was aware the perfect game ended.

"I knew I lost the perfect game and no-hitter, but I just kept attacking," Stanley said. "Bottom line is that you want to win that game. Both of those things were lost, so I was just trying to execute pitches."

Stanley instead settled tying a tournament record of strikeouts in a game and allowed one run off three hits while walking one batter in 108 pitches.

"I was really just getting ahead in the count with the fastball," Stanley said. "I was able to keep them in between with the slider. I threw a few change-ups, not a whole lot, but really it was just the fastball and slider."

Like Stanley, the Golden Eagles' bats quickly got ahead of WKU. With two outs in the bottom of the first, Reece Wing and Danny Lynch hit back-to-back RBI singles. Will McGillis then followed with an RBI triple.

Again in the third inning, Southern Miss drove in more runs with two out as Dustin Dickerson extended the lead 6-0 with an RBI double.

"Those were just big backbreakers for Western Kentucky, so I couldn't be more proud of our guys with the way they swung the bats," Berry said.

Finally, after WKU scored its lone run of the game in the top of the eighth inning, Southern Miss plated five more runs. After Reed Trimble hit an RBI single, Christopher Sargent called game with a grand slam.

Southern Miss finished the night with 15 hits, with six Golden Eagles having multiple-hit games.

Southern Miss will now face Louisiana Tech in the winner's bracket game at 7:30 p.m. tonight.

"We have played each other eight times, and they have won five of the eight," Berry said. "Three of those losses we had were a one-run loss that could have gone either way. Lots of respect for that team and that program, and I know they have that for us. It'll be an exciting night."