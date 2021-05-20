Petal High School has found its next baseball coach with Jake Mills.

Mills take over the program after former coach Shane Kelly resigned midseason.

Mills had previously served as South Panola High School’s head baseball coach for the last six seasons and was an assistant coach for the Tigers for two years before his head coaching stint.

At South Panola, Mills compiled a 75-72 record and won a region championship in 2019. According to Petal Superintendent Matt Dillon, Mills’ passion and previous head coaching experience played a key role in his selection.

“It was important that we found somebody with experience, and he has been a head baseball coach for the last six years and proven winner at South Panola High School,” Dillon said. “He has been playing some of the same teams that we play and has done quite well.

“He’s very passionate and very driven and has a lot of energy. Based on the survey results from our student-athletes, I just think that he was what we were looking for with our program. We felt he was the best fit for us.”

This past season, South Panola finished 18-15-1 and reached the second round of the 6A playoffs.