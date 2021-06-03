OXFORD – Three big swings by Florida State and Southern Miss’ inability to capitalize on runners in scoring position led to the Golden Eagles opening the Oxford Regional with a 5-2 loss on Friday.

Southern Miss stranded 10 runners on base despite coming up with eight hits. Since the start of postseason play, the Golden Eagles are leaving an average of 8.6 runners on base per game.

Southern Miss jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first after Charlie Fischer drove in a run from a fielding error and with Christopher Sargent following with an RBI single.

Following the first inning, the game became a pitching duel between Hunter Stanley and FSU starter Patrick Messick.

However, momentum shifted in the sixth inning after right fielder Reece Ewing dropped a routine fly ball. The Seminoles hit a two-run home run to the game and then hit a solo home run to take a 3-2 lead.

“They live and die by the home runs, and we knew that coming in,” Southern Miss coach Scott Berry said. “They got us for three, and I think the story of us was leaving 10 guys on, particularly in the third inning when we had runners at first and second and nobody. Then our three, four and five hole hitters strikeout. That was probably the pivotal point in the game of shutting us down. We just never threatened after that.”

Messick managed to strand five of Southern Miss’ runners on base. According to Charlie Fischer, who finished 0-for-4, the lineup failed to continue challenging Messick after taking the early lead.

“Going into the game, we knew (Messick) was going to have his stuff,” Fischer said. “You can tell by the year he has had that he is a good pitcher. Early on, I think we attacked him and put pressure on the defense. I think we kind of took our foot off the gas pedal, and it cost us.”

Despite giving up the early inning, Messick stranded five Southern Miss runners on base and avoided any further damage. Messick went six innings as he allowed two runs off seven hits and struck out five.

“Myself included, I think we need to stop pressing,” Fischer said. “We are doing a good job early of putting pressure on and creating opportunities. We just aren’t doing a good job of cashing in, whether it’s trying to do too much or trying to pick out the perfect pitch. Something has to change here soon, and I think it will. I have a lot of confidence in this offense, but it’s frustrating when you are creating those opportunities and don’t cash in on them.”

Stanley threw 104 pitches in six complete innings, struck out six batters, walked two, and allowed three runs off four hits. Berry gave credit to Florida State’s lineup by driving Stanley’s pitch count early on.

“I thought Florida State’s hitters did a good job with (against Stanley) with the fact that they spoiled a lot of pitches,” Berry said. “They really fouled off a lot of things. They didn’t have a lot to show for it until the sixth inning, but they ran that pitch count up, and he left the game at 104 pitches. He’s there at 90 pitches in the sixth, which is not him. He is usually not at that many pitches. He’ll usually be at 75 or 80, so extending their at-bats and extending the pitches he had to throw, I think was key in moving him out of the game.”

Southern Miss went with normal No. 3 starter Ben Ethridge to take over in relief.

“We were just trying to hold it right there,” Berry said. “Ben has been throwing it really well. We were trying to keep (the game) at 3-2 and not trying to extend him. We felt like if we kept a 3-2 game and try to win it late, then that’s what we needed to do. That was a decision me and (pitching coach Christian Ostrander) made to go to him and try to give us a chance to win late.”

The switch to Ethridge didn’t pay off as Florida State managed to come up with one final big swing to add insurance with a two-run home run in the eighth inning to extend the lead 5-2.

Southern Miss will now play the loser of the Southeast Missouri State-Ole Miss game at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

“You have to flush it and get ready for tomorrow,” Berry said. “There is no secret. You have to have the attitude to win and understand the sense of urgency. You either win, or you go home.”