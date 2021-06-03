﻿After almost two years, the NCAA baseball tournament has finally returned with Southern Miss baseball back in the postseason.

Despite making it back, the Golden Eagles have a tall order ahead of them as the Oxford Regional is considered to be one of the toughest regionals in the country this season.

“I think all regionals are tough, but some on paper are tougher than others,” Southern Miss coach Scott Berry said. “I think the one that we are heading in is one of the toughest ones in the country. The analysts have comments on it and feel the same way. The committee didn’t do anybody any favors. I can assure you. That’s what it’s about. This will have good baseball from quality clubs.”

Southern Miss

The Golden Eagles enter the NCAA tournament after having suffered two of its worst losses of the season in the C-USA tournament.

From all account from coaches to players the team has eagerly moved past the weekend disaster and if anything has been a valuable learning experience.

Whether or not the team will be mentally focused is to be seen. However, Southern Miss’ starting pitching and hitting has stayed consistent, which for Southern Miss coach Scott Berry is a major key for his team.

“From the inside looking in, I know we are a team that has grown from the beginning to the end,” Berry said. “At one time we were 4-5 after the Friday night against Jacksonville State. Since that time we have gone 33-14. Our guys have really turned it around. We have had really consistent pitching, but offensively we had started to put it together. We are hitting as high as we ever have. We have made that steady climb up in a year that seems to be tough for everybody offensively.

“Our guys have had time to learn from past games and really mature. I think that’s exactly what we have done.”

Entering the regional, the Golden Eagles posts a team earned run average of a regional low of 3.59 while raising their team batting average to .267.

Hunter Stanley is one of four pitchers in the regional that has more than 100 strikeout this season. In 93 innings, Stanley posts a 2.42 ERA, has thrown 119 strikeouts and walked 16 batters.

Florida State

Southern Miss and Florida State will open the regional on Friday. The Seminoles have now made the NCAA tournament 58 times in program history.

Florida State’s 30-22 record is somewhat uncharacteristic for both a tournament team and for the Seminoles. FSU and Southern Miss originally had a weekend series scheduled this season, but with the ACC switching to a predominantly only-conference schedule, the series was forced to be dropped. In addition, the tough ACC, which had eight teams make NCAA tournament, took its toll on FSU.

The Seminoles’ biggest strength is it’s pitching. FSU’s ace is left-handed pitcher Parker Messick, who won both the ACC’s freshman and pitcher of the year honors.

“He is a high strikeout guy,” Berry said. “He has low walks and it looks like the command is certainly there. He has a power arm. He has proven that he is a good one.”

Messick, who the Golden Eagles will likely face, has struck out 121 batters while walking just 23 in 84 innings. He also has posted a 7-2 record and a 3.32 ERA.

Along with Messick, FSU also features Matteu Nelson, who was named the ACC Player of the Year.

Nelson has belted 22 home runs and leads the Seminoles’ lineup with a .332 average. As a team, Florida State has hit 74 home runs this year, but posts a .245 average and has struck out 559 times, which is the most in the regional.

“Florida State has power,” Southern Miss pitching coach Christian Ostrander said. “When you look at their stats you see a lot of home runs. They look like a team that revolves around the long ball. They don’t have a lot of stolen bases.

“I think they are going to have some dangerous hitters in that lineup. We’ll have to identify them and have a good game plan against them.”

Ole Miss

Ole Miss comes off an impressive finish in the SEC tournament after they fell just short to Arkansas 3-2 in the semifinals.

“They are a team that has played really, really good as of late,” Berry said. “They draw a tremendous (crowd) there. It’s a great fan base just like it is at Mississippi State and Southern Miss. To me we are the No. 1 college baseball state in the country. Nobody outdraws the big three in any other state as we do here. Our fan bases are very passionate and it’s no different at Ole Miss.”

Like Florida State, Ole Miss is another team that was originally on Southern Miss’ 2020 schedule; however, due to travel changes the in-state rivalry game was unable to be played this season. It’s still possible for the two teams to not play each other, but if Southern Miss hopes to advance to the Super Regionals then the Golden Eagles will likely have to face to the Rebels.

Ole Miss’ lineup holds a .291 average and has belted 75 home runs this year. Jacob Gonzalez and Kevin Graham are the most potent hitters, with Gonzalez posting a team-leading .354 batting average and 10 home runs. Graham posts a .339 average and leads the team with 14 home runs.

Ole Miss’ pitching staff, which holds a 4.48 team ERA, has hit multiple bumps in the road with injuries. Early in May the Rebels lost ace pitcher Gunnar Hoglund to a torn UCL. Since his injury, the Rebels have had Doug Nikhazy take over the ace role as he has collected 114 strikeouts while walking 27 in 78.1 innings.

Ole Miss will open against Southeast Missouri on Friday at 7 p.m.

Southeast Missouri State

While the No. 4 seed in most regionals is traditionally the least feared team, Southeast Missouri could be the exception and could shake up the bracket early on.

The Ohio Valley Conference champions feature an ace pitcher with Dylan Dodd. Dodd has struck out 113 batters and walked 14 in 90.2 innings.

Dodd, a left-handed pitcher, is considered to be a high end MLB draft prospect. Dodd tops out at 95 mph and is known to have a hard to hit changeup. Earlier in the season, Dodd held No. 1 Arkansas to two runs off three hits while striking out 10 batters and walking two in six innings. SEMO lost that game 6-5 in 10 innings.

Besides Dodd, SEMO’s pitching staff is thin as the group posts a 5.11 ERA.

As a lineup, the Redhawks have hit .272 on the year and feature a regional low of 393 strikeouts. The lineup doesn’t showcase significant power as it has just hit 37 home runs this season. Tyler Wilber is the team’s top hitter as he holds a .389 average and has driven in a team-high of 49 RBI and hit seven home runs this year.