RUSTON – Clinging to a 2-1 lead, Louisiana Tech loaded the bases with just one out. Southern Miss made the call to the bullpen for its go-to left-handed reliever Ryan Och.

What followed was a tense 10-pitch at-bat in between Och and Louisiana Tech's Manny Garcia. Garica fouled off four straight balls with the tide of the game as well Southern Miss' lead hanging.

"I was just attacking hitters and trusting the defense behind me," Och said. "They have been behind me all year. I was kind of just saying, here is my stuff. If you beat me, then you beat me, but if not, then I'm going to beat you. That was my mentality."

Finally, after throwing fastballs that topped out at 95 miles per hour, Och went to the slider, struck out Garcia looking, and then came up with another strikeout to end the Bulldogs' threat. Och's performance propelled Southern Miss past Louisiana Tech 4-1 as the Golden Eagles advanced to the semifinals of the C-USA tournament in the early morning hours of Friday night.

"Garcia is a great fastball hitter too, and I consider myself a fastball pitcher, so it's kind of strength against strength," Och said. "It got to the full count, and I got the slider called, and so I just trusted in that pitch. I trusted in the pitch calling and being able to execute that. That kind of gave us the boost we were looking for."

Och not only lifted Southern Miss but shut down the Bulldogs' lineup as he gave up two hits and seven strikeouts in four innings.

"He came in and inherited a bases-loaded situation and gets two punch outs," Southern Miss coach Scott Berry said. "The count runs to 3-2, and he really hadn't shown a slider, and I'll tell you that was a big time pitch right there to catch him looking for that one.

"Big momentum swing right there. It's probably the turning point in the game in all honesty since they already scored a run and cut the lead to 2-1 and on the verge of busing that thing open."

Another key part of the Golden Eagles' success was production from the bottom of the lineup, especially from Will McGillis.

McGillis has notably found his in the last two weeks as he has come up with hits in seven of the last eight games and is on a five-game hitting streak, which is his longest of the season. McGillis delivered two of Southern Miss' runs as he went 3-for-4 on the night.

"He's really been putting together some huge at-bats for us and driving in some big runs," Berry said. "We saw that tonight. I think he had three hits, him and Danny (Lynch) both. The thing about it is that the hits are using the whole field. It's not just one side of the field."

The Golden Eagles scratched together their runs in four different innings despite putting up 12 hits.

In the third inning, Reed Trimble put the Golden Eagles on the board with an RBI single. Then in the fourth, McGillis singled to left field to drive in another run and push the lead to 2-0.

Louisiana Tech scored its lone run of the night in the fifth inning as starting pitcher Walker Powell gave up an RBI single before Och ended the threat.

Southern Miss then answered with an RBI single by Charlie Fischer in the seventh and then another RBI single from McGillis in the eighth.

Despite Southern Miss holding momentum, Louisiana Tech didn't fade away. In the bottom of the ninth, Och gave up two singles to open the inning. Och managed to strike a batter out before freshman Hurston Waldrep, who topped out at 97 mph, closed the night with two back-to-back strikeouts.

"I think my body was starting to get a little gassed, and it started to kind of show," Och said. "They started to hit me there.

"He's come on really strong the last month or two. He is just another guy that we can count on."

Southern Miss now advances to the semifinal round of the C-USA tournament on Saturday and will play the winner of Louisiana Tech-Western Kentucky at 12:30 p.m.

"I think it says that this group of young men understand what tradition is at Southern Miss," Berry said. "This is something that we don't take likely. We don't like to be just a participant in the tournament."