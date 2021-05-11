Despite the 21-5 record, an undefeated region championship and earning a bye for the first round of the playoffs, Oak Grove’s season has been somewhat of a roller coaster, especially the past 25 days.

The illustration of the Warriors’ wild season has so far reached its height in their wild series win over Brandon on Monday night that ended in a 5-4 walk-off win for Oak Grove.

“That’s one of the biggest wins I’ve had since I have been here,” Oak Grove coach Chris McCardle said. “I know it’s the second round, but to have a bunch of kids who haven’t played high school baseball with no experience.

Before the season started, the Warriors returned just three players with real playing experience as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic canceling the baseball season last year. Oak Grove opened the season 5-3, which included several wins that were too close for comfort, much less than what the program has been used to seeing.

“I didn’t want to tell the team before we headed into the series, but the quarantine hurt us,” McCardle said. “We played one game in 25 days. For us to get back out here with the fire and passion, I’m so proud of them.”

The Warriors then found their groove again and closed out the season 15-1, most importantly locked up a bye for the first round of the 6A playoffs. The bye became huge for Oak Grove because just after their 8-6 win against George County, the Warriors were forced to quarantine for two weeks just before the playoffs.

While Oak Grove tried to use the extra time to get back in their routine, Brandon was faced with several postponements due to field conditions in their first-round series against Ocean Springs, which resulted in the second-round series be delayed a day.

Much like the last two weeks, Oak Grove walked off Brandon after 11 innings 7-6, but the Bulldogs returned the favor, and 10-run ruled the Warriors in six innings the next night.

“These kids have come together,” McCardle said. “I told them before the game that we we’re fixing to have some Oak Grove magic tonight, and we did.”

Entering the matchup, Oak Grove was short on pitching, while Brandon had their ace, Seth McCartney, who entered the game with 96 strikeouts on the season.

The Warriors were forced to turn to senior shortstop Peyton Peoples to take the mound, who had just five appearances and a little over 15 innings under his belt on the year, but that didn’t matter to Peoples.

“I haven’t pitched that much this year, but running low on pitching, someone has to step up,” Peoples said. “I stepped up to the challenge. I threw a lot of 12-6 curves. That’s what I stuck with to get a lot of people to miss barrels and get ground balls.”

Oak Grove jumped out to a 4-0 lead by the fourth inning, with Foster Mitchell and Blake Bullock doing the bulk of the damage for the Warriors.

Bullock put the Warriors on the board in the third inning with an RBI double, with Mitchell following with an RBI single.

“When we had played Brandon in the last two games, they kept starting us off with a fastball,” said Mitchell, who finished the game 3-for-4 with three RBIs. “I expected the fastball, so I just put it in play.”

Then in the fifth inning, the two delivered again, with Bullock hitting another RBI double and Mitchell hitting a second RBI single.

“We knew they had their best arm for last,” Bullock said. “We knew we had to score runs. We didn’t have that many hits tonight, but it was timely hits, and so when someone got on, we just tried to score him.”

At the same time, Peoples rolled past Brandon’s lineup for the first five innings as he struck out four batters, allowed just three hits and one walk.

But Peoples fell into trouble in the sixth inning as Brandon loaded the bases with no outs. The Bulldogs capitalized and tied the game with a four-run rally to the game.

Oak Grove had a chance answer in the sixth inning, as the Warriors put their first two runners on base to open the inning, but McCartney struck out the next three batters killing the threat.

Peoples, who was 0-for-3 entering his last at-bat, lead the bottom of the seventh inning off with a triple to right center.

Mitchell then delivered the final blow as he hit a hard ground ball to Brandon’s second baseman to end the game to score Peoples and send Oak Grove to the third round of the playoffs to face either Gulfport or Pearl.

“We have learned from the season that we have some scrappy guys on this team,” Peoples said. “We never give up. We are a team that battles and handles adversity very well, especially this season. I knew we were going to step up to the challenge.”