Southern Miss’ top arm out of the bullpen, Ryan Och, was selected by the San Diego Padres in the seventh round of the MLB Draft.

Och appeared in 21 games and posted an 8-0 record with two saves this past season for the Golden Eagles.

The Minnesota native, was the 220th overall pick in the draft and the second member of the Southern Miss draft class after Reed Trimble was taken in the second round by the Baltimore Orioles.

Och's draft-slot value is at $197,300 according to MLB.cm.

The left-handed pitcher, who tops out at 95 mph, struck out 59 batters while walking 12 in 35.1 innings while holding a 1.27 earned run average.

Och’s top game came in his final appearance of the season against Florida State in the Oxford Regional. In relief, Och struck out 11 batters and gave up one hit in 4.2 innings.