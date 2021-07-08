Southern Miss outfielder Reed Trimble was selected by the Baltimore Orioles in the second round of the MLB Draft.

This is the time in the last four drafts that a Golden Eagle was taken in the first two rounds.

The COVID freshman was the No. 65 overall pick in the draft and the first member of the Southern Miss draft class to be selected.

Despite it just being Trimble’s second season at Southern Miss and his first full year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the freshman is draft-eligible since he turned 21 in June.

Trimble made big impressions as power heavy switch hitter as he led Southern Miss with 17 home runs, held a .345 batting average, and drove in 72 RBI, which tied the nation with Old Dominion’s Andy Garriola.

Trimble earned multiple All-American accolades as he was named to the Collegiate Baseball Writers Association second team, Perfect Game/Rawlings third team and was named a Freshman All-American by Collegiate Baseball.

Trimble’s draft-slot value is at $1,003,300 million according to MLB.cm.

Prior to Southern Miss, Trimble is a Northwest Rankin High School product, where he played shortstop. In his senior year of high school, he batted .469 with 50 runs, 15 doubles, five triples and nine home runs and drove in 51 RBI.