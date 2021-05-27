FLOWOOD — Oak Grove's wild season came to an end in a crazy, yet bittersweet finish as the Warriors fell short in a 13-12 loss to Northwest Rankin in the decisive game of the South State Championship on Thursday.

The Warriors scored eight runs in the sixth inning after trailing 11-4 to Northwest Rankin. Despite holding a 12-11 lead in the bottom of the seventh inning, Oak Grove's pitching failed to fend off the Northwest Rankin as the Cougars' Luke Lycette hit a walk-off RBI single to end the night.

Oak Grove ends the season with a 24-8 record while Northwest Rankin advances to face Madison Central for the Class 6A State Championship next week.

The Warriors' pitching struggled most of the night as the pitching staff gave up 11 hits and seven walks.

"At the end of the day, we didn't get it done on the mound," Oak Grove coach Chris McCardle said. "When you get to this point of the season, who have to be able to pitch."

Northwest Rankin jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the second inning, but Oak grove answered with four runs in the third. However, the Cougars easily answered with another four-run inning to take the lead again.

"Our guys our fighters in the end," Northwest Rankin coach K.K. Aldridge said. "We were going to get their best shot, and they were going to get our best shot. We got big hits when we needed too, and we did a great job of answering every time they took the lead."

Oak Grove scored eight runs on seven hits highlighted by a three-run double by Zach Little. GW Pigott's two-run single to center gave the Warriors the 12-11 lead. Oak Grove scored all eight runs with two outs.

In the bottom of the seventh, Christian Cameron and Sam Whatley connected on back-to-back singles to put runners at the corners with no outs. A balk by Oak Grove pitcher Brodie Wedgeworth allowed the run to score to tie the game 12-12.

After a walk to Ryan Herbison to put runners on first and second, Lycette connected on a fastball to the left to score the winning run.

"I got ahead in the count, and I told myself don't too much and waited on the right pitch and come back with a fastball and did what I had to do," said Lycette, whose a Jones College signee. "It feels amazing to come through in my last at-bat at my home field. We worked for this moment all year."

Lycette also got the win on the mound in relief for Northwest Rankin. Christian Cameron and Brady Thomas each had a home run and two hits to lead the Cougars offensively.

"Give (Oak Grove) credit; they got big hits to take the lead. I'm super proud of Luke. I knew he had it in him to walk it off," Aldridge said. "For him to have that moment as senior is awesome. It's an unbelievable feeling, and now we have to go and compete against Madison Central."

McKinley Gieger had three hits to lead Oak Grove, with Zach Little, Jack Sikes and Ethan Easterling all had two hits each for the Warriors (24-8). Wedgeworth took the loss in relief on the mound.

"Hats off to them, those guys got the key hits when they needed," McCardle said. "We fought all season, and the kids believed, and I'm proud of them."