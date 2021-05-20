FLOWOOD — Behind a stellar pitching performance from Northwest Rankin's Nick Monistere and the hitting of Brady Thomas the Cougars downed Oak Grove 4-0 in Game 1 of the 6A South State Championship series at Wesley Scarbrough Field on Tuesday night.

With the win the Cougars (26-6) have now won 24 out of their last 26 games.

“Nick has been steady for us all year and we were hoping he would give us the game he gave us,” said Northwest Rankin coach K.K. Aldridge. “Brady has been clutch for us all year and that is something we expect from him. I feel really good about this team the way we are playing right now.”

Oak Grove’s Joseph Clearman (0-1), who had pitched two innings all year, took the loss. In 5.1 innings, Clearman gave up seven hits, walked four and had three strikeouts.

“Joseph did more than anyone could have asked him to do and I am so proud of him. We are banged up on the mound and he kept us in the game,” said Oak Grove coach Chris McCardle. “I thought there guy was better than us. We didn’t have the energy to face a guy like that and he did a really good job. We couldn’t get anything going offensively, but we will be ready for tomorrow night at home.”

Northwest Rankin scored the first run on the game on a Chris Tillman fielder’s choice with the bases loaded in the bottom of the second inning to take a 1-0 lead.

Thomas then hit a RBI single to center with two outs in the bottom of the third to give the Cougars a 2-0 lead.

Thomas’ two-run single to left in the bottom of the fifth gave Northwest Rankin the 4-0 lead. Thomas finished the night with two hits and three RBI’s to lead the Cougars offensively.

“Really saw the ball really well tonight and just sit back and wait to get a good swing,” Thomas said. “With Nick on the mound we feel really good about our chances and that’s what happened tonight.”

Northwest Rankin coach K.K. Aldridge said the week long layoff had an effect offensively.

“It wasn’t our best approach tonight and the layoff had something to do with that,” Aldridge said. “But our guys competed really well and now we have a chance to close out the series tomorrow night.”

Monistere (11-1), a Southern Miss commit, tossed a complete game scattering three hits, walked two batters and struck out seven.

“I didn’t think I had my best stuff, but the offense came through and helped out in the end,” Monistere said. “Slider was my go to pitch with it having a lot of swings and misses. We are playing with a lot of confidence and we have faith in each other.”

Oak Grove will host Northwest Rankin tomorrow night at 7 p.m.